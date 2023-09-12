with videoFeyenoord player David Hancko scored a lightning-fast goal on Monday evening. He played with Slovakia against Liechtenstein and scored the opening goal after just nine seconds. Croatia also had a pleasant evening.



Sports editorial



September 11 2023

Feyenoord player Hancko started off during Slovakia’s match against Liechtenstein in group J. Former Feyenoord player Robert Bozenik extended a long ball with his head, after which Hancko opened the score for Slovakia within nine seconds (!) by tapping the ball wide over the goalkeeper . After more than five minutes it was already 3-0 for the Slovaks, after Ondrej Duda and Robert Mak also found the net.

David Hancko celebrates his early goal. © REUTERS



Croatia on their way to group victory

Croatia has done well in the battle for group victory in the European Championship qualifying cycle. The current number six in the world recorded a 1-0 victory over Armenia. Feyenoord player Luka Ivanusec and Ajax player Josip Sutalo had a starting place for the Croats. See also With collection interruptions, the streets of Beirut and other cities are filled with mountains of garbage.

Croatia took the lead after fourteen minutes. Andrej Kramaric made it 0-1 on a pass from Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. The referee thought it was offside, but the VAR approved the goal. However, it was not easy for the Croats. Although the team of Ivanusec and Sutalo was the better side and hardly encountered any problems, they had to fear an equalizer until the final whistle.

Luka Ivanusec. © Photolure via REUTERS

Because Croatia held out, the team of national coach Zlatko Dalic now has ten points after four games. That is as many as Turkey, which has already played one more match. Croatia is therefore well on course for a group win in group D. The Croats only lost points against Wales (1-1) in March and won the other three matches.

Ivanusec, who started in midfield, left fifteen minutes before the end. Next weekend he will play the home match against Heerenveen with Feyenoord. Sutalo, who will visit FC Twente with Ajax on Sunday, completed the ninety minutes. His teammate at Ajax Borna Sosa remained on the bench for ninety minutes. The match was briefly interrupted after half an hour because a drone with an Armenian flag flew into the stadium. See also Suicide bombing at Shiite mosque in Pakistan leaves at least 56 dead





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

This is the position in the Dutch group for the European Championship qualification



See also Public accounts have a negative balance of R$ 50 billion in August

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.