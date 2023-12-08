David Hancko will extend his contract with Feyenoord. The 25-year-old defender from Slovakia, who came over from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2022, has reached an agreement with the national champion to break open the current agreement and extend it for two years. He will then be stationed in De Kuip until mid-2028.
