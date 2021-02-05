French DJ David Guetta proposed as a measure to reactivate face-to-face concerts and festivals that access to these events be allowed only to people who had previously accessed the coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19).

In this sense, the artist assured that he had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, so he urges his followers to do so. However, he also points out that it is a personal decision.

“I think it is absolutely fair. People have the right not to be vaccinated, but they cannot impose the risk of getting sick on others, ”he said in a statement released by Reuters on Tuesday, February 2.

David Guetta, 53, also suggested restricting city and country borders so that only those who are vaccinated can enter.

In the same way, he expressed his desire to return to participate in large concerts and festivals because he misses the proximity with the large crowds.

“People have been frustrated for so long. When you can get together and have fun together, it will be amazing, ”he said.

David Guetta remains current through virtual concerts. The closest to be held will be Saturday, February 6, from the famous sail-shaped hotel Burj al arab, in Dubai, for UNICEF’s United at Home charity initiative and Dubai Cares.

Famous, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.