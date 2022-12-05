Despite the fact that he could not beat Deportivo Pereira in the first leg of the 2022-II League final, David González, Medellín’s coach, said that he had left very happy with what his team showed at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The 1-1 of the first leg leaves the final open. The second game will be on Friday, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, starting at 7 pm

“Beyond the goalkeeper’s performance, the options that we did not specify, I think this has been the best game we have played, I am happy with what the players showed on the field, against an opponent who is not here for luck, no one gave them anything,” González said at a press conference.

“At the end of the game in Pasto, they asked me which opponent I preferred, I told them it was the best and this Pereira showed that he was the best. I love a final like this, the game that comes on Wednesday will be spectacular” , added the DT of Medellín.

Regarding the process of the match, González pointed out: “Although the team is playing well, averaging 30 minutes of the second half, there is wear and tear and we are looking for fresh legs, we are confident that those who enter will solve. With Miguel Monsalve we were looking for a greater breadth and internalize. Vladimir Hernández was playing more in the center and Felipe Pardo was on the other flank playing well”.

González left satisfied with the good level of his team. “From my perspective, I leave full, it was a decent final. Many people would have liked other teams to play it, but we are here. We have applied the idea, the behaviors were as we asked them to.”

Continuing with the analysis of the game, the strategist declared that “a large part of the game we controlled our opponent, we scored. The result could have been different, but that’s how it is and you have to look at it with the positive result, you have to play it the same, with the clenched teeth.”

On Pereira’s goal, David said: “There was a moment after the goal that changed the course of the game. We had our moment in attack and after the goal, for whatever reason, the game changed, Pereira reacted. One of the instructions before Andrés Cadavid’s penalty was to slow down”.

Finally, he talked about the game idea to play outside of Atanasio. “Throughout the tournament we have seen that away from home we have gone looking for the match. Surely we will have variants, but there is nothing to change, we are convinced with our idea”.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FOOTBALL correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

