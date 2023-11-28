Sports Tolima It became a winning machine. The leader of the quadrangular semi-final A has spent two months of dreaming and pure victory. Last September 21, on date 13, with only 7 games to play and with the classification in we will see, David Gonzalez He coached his first game in the team and won 2-0 against Envigado. It was the first of the 11 wins he has in the 12 games he has played: an almost perfect and unusual record. Tolima, with seven consecutive victories, has one foot in the League final. The technician answers EL TIEMPO.

What was your magic formula?

“There really is no magic formula. It is a sum of many ingredients, starting with the right moment, because a very talented group of players was needing a little confidence, and for luck to be a little on their side. We start with that match in Pasto that is won with a penalty in the last minute (1-2, 90+14′, with the coach in charge). A penalty that, in fact, was quite doubtful. And from there we simply began to make everyone aware that the winds were now blowing in our favor.”

“In addition, obviously, to work: we began to do many things on the field, to change little by little without it being something abrupt, and the players began to find their best performance, and when you are not only 11 but 12, 13 or 14 players at their best, because that translates into victories.”

That doesn’t go against what all the techies say about long-term processes. Is it simply having good players and a coach with an idea of ​​the game and that solves it…?

“You have to start from the base that the players, in industrial terms, are the raw material and, definitely, the better players you have, the easier you will be able to carry out your idea, the easier it will be to achieve things in the world.” much less time, if you have lower quality players. Definitely the quality of the players was what made us know that we could carry out an idea and many things that are already seen in the team’s game. This is not simply saying: ‘I have 11 good players and I let them out on the field and let them solve it.’ Not that”.

“There is an established idea, there is an established game plan, there is work during the week in which they are instructed and taught, and things are done that will later happen in the games. But, definitely, their quality means that all of this is obtained faster, as well as giving results faster as well. Obviously, a process is going to ensure that these results can be sustained over time.”

But what are the processes in our football when in less than two months you arrive and create a winning machine?

“In any case, I think that what came together here in this team for what is happening to happen is not normal. I think it’s not something that happens very often and I think time will tell what the end will be. We hope this story has a happy ending, but in normal situations it is time that makes a team come together, the players get to know each other, and automatisms are generated. Here we obviously had the advantage of a team that had been competing together for a long time and, although it had not had good results, had players who knew each other and knew that at any moment things were going to change.

It is inevitable to think that the players were not doing well with the previous coach and that as soon as they changed him they began to win. Is that reading very simplistic…?

“For me that doesn’t happen. From my position as a player that I was throughout my life, I judge that a player never decides not to follow a coach and, later, when another arrives, then, yes. What there is are deeper problems in which we as coaches have to self-evaluate: what are we doing to generate bad or good performances. The player will never want to stop winning. The player wants to win regardless of the coach he has. The player always wants to win, but it is up to the coach to find the greatest potential of each player.”

After beating Cali last weekend, they asked you the key to your success, and you answered how simple it was to convey your idea. Did he say it because of his ancestors in Tolima or because of the prevailing fashion of ‘demonstrating’ wisdom?

“Actually it wasn’t because of either of them. People stay with my answer, but the question was whether I was sending a message that so much concept and so much stuff is not needed, and that everything was about letting the players free, letting them go out and play. That didn’t sit well with me at all, since the role of the coach is questioned. I believe that a coach who only keeps his players happy and throws them on the field so that they can solve it, well, anyone can do that.”

“My response was that in press conferences I don’t use terms so that they come out and say: ‘Wow, how does David González know!’ I don’t need to do that because I do it with my group in training and, yes, I try to do it in the simplest way. I’m not interested in whether the players understood the coaches they had, nor did I say it to criticize anyone. “I wanted to make the person who asked the question understand that we really work here, that there are clear ideas and concepts that are taught.”

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

