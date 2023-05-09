David González ceases to be the coach of Independiente Medellín

The David González cycle as Medellín coach came to an end this Monday. The Powerful’s board decided to remove the coach two days before the end of the round-robin phase of the League.

The Antioquia team reported that it reached an agreement with the coach to end the contract and announce his departure.

“The institution wants to thank David and his work team for the management carried out during the second semester of 2022, where he led the men’s professional team to the final of the league and obtained a place to return to the Conmebol Libertadores in 2023. In this tournament he also achieved qualify for group stage“, says the club in its statement.

Medellin. David González, the DT.

“David will always be a son of the house that will have its doors open and an important reference in our history and fans, for this reason, the institution is happy to have contributed to the professional development of his experience as Technical Director in the club of which he is fan and who trained him and wishes him the best success on this path that he has already undertaken,” the statement added.

[🙌🔴🔵] Words fall short to thank everything done. To one of our greatest idols and legend, we wish him the best in his future. Your name is already written in gold letters, David 🙌❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ioUkCeKLLZ — DIM (@DIM_Oficial) May 9, 2023

Medellín thanked González for what he had achieved and announced that in the next few hours it will be announced who will lead the team.

Medellín is 11th in the table with 22 points. You can still classify the home runs, but the managers chose to give the steering wheel.



