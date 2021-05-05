David garcia It is the central of fashion. Together with Aridane he forms one of the strongest central teams in LaLiga. He is the player to whom Arrasate has given the most minutes and his season is being outstanding. It is not surprising that the rojillo club announced on Monday the renewal of the squad until 2026. Its clause will be 20 million euros.

This morning the rojillo footballer appeared at a press conference with the club’s sports director, Braulio Vazquez. The latter took the floor in the first place to refer to the renewal of David García: “It is a very important renovation, not only because of the footballer he is but also because of what he represents. We greatly appreciate that you have trusted us. When we talk about the projection and progression that David is having this season, and the previous one as well, we must bear in mind that he had options to go to important clubs. He has valued being at home and believe in the project that we are building day by day ”.

The player was happy with his renewal and grateful: “The first thing is to thank the club for their trust and the interest they have placed in his continuing at Osasuna for five more years. I am very happy to be here and to be able to enjoy this renovation so that this club continues to grow. I will be in Osasuna for many years. I have loved the long-term project and want to be part of it. “

In addition to being happy, the Navarrese center-back was proud: “I am very proud and very happy to be able to spend five more years in the club of my life, where I have always dreamed of being, where I have been for 17 years and I am on my way to others 5 more. It has been quite an intense journey. There have been several ascents and descents and it seems that we do not have a quiet year. These are situations and moments that happen to you throughout your career, but the important thing is to be happy and enjoy your day to day ”.