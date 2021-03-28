Hardened in a thousand battles, the contemporary captain of the UD Las Palmas during the last decade, David García, is an example of fidelity, dedication and fight for colors and the shield. Loved by the stands, and still many would like him today in the team, the holder of the record for official matches with the yellow jersey, nothing more and nothing less than 474, is the footballer chosen by Diario AS to finalize the “Memories of the Canarian derby”, for the match that both teams will play tonight at 8:30 pm at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

“Anyone who says it is one more game is lying, because it is not “

Nobody like him knows the ins and outs of a derby and how it has been possible to live a week like this in the yellow dressing room and, how the captain reveals to us that his work was that of “make my teammates feel the importance of the game. It is clear that whoever says it is a party is lying more, because it is not. The repercussion of the result can cause a positive streak of morale for the following games and if you are not able to win it is an important slab. The two teams arrive very well ”.

On how you see both sets, you think “Tenerife has a very good run, especially at home, and UD Las Palmas, despite the last defeat, has reaped good results to try to join the fight for the playoffs “, so it predicts”a highly contested match, like all derbies, and it’s a shame that the public can’t enter, but those are the circumstances. Even soIt will be a beautiful game to play, to see and hopefully that after many seasons the UD will be able to win ”.

We already lived the derby of the first round without an audience, which opted in favor of the UD and, again, in this neither the respectable will enter again, which for David García “It is clear that the public is always an incentive for football itself and if it is one more derby if possible because there is the possibility that people from here travel to Tenerife. It is a different weekend for everyone, it is lived differently and it is a shame. The situation right now requires that, but let’s hope that in a short period of time everything will return to normal, which is what we all want and that this pandemic is history and we can all enjoy both football and life, since that this has come to our lives, everything is different ”.

“Let’s hope that this weekend the streak will be broken by statistics, hopefully”

Las Palmas has been at the Heliodoro for almost twenty years without winning, since the victory achieved in December 2001, 1-3, in the First Division. A curious fact that takes us to the trajectory of the central Maspalomas who at that time still played in the Neighborhood in Third Division, under the command of Juan Manuel Rodríguez, later obtaining promotion to Second Division B. That is, the veteran central never he managed to beat Tenerife at the Heliodoro beyond the summer tournaments.

What explanation can you find for this curse, David? “It has always been difficult to visit them. We hope that this weekend the streak will be broken by statistics, hopefully. It is a beautiful opportunity that you have to try to take advantage of. Trying to play a good game and win it, as I said before, makes you feel better and face the following games with a lot more confidence to climb positions ”.

“This week is different for all the players, but for the Canaries even more, it is our shield”

Perhaps an asset to take into account in this derby, as in the first round, is the number of Canarian players that the yellow team has, unlike Tenerife, to which the Maspalomas team responds that “yes, it can be an important plus. Las Palmas has always had more Canaries than Tenerife and I hope that it will serve to win. This week is different for all the players, but for the canaries even more, it is our shield, we feel it differently because we are here and it is a shame, as I said, that we do not have fans in the stadium ”.

Vicente Gómez’s goal

In a moment of remembrance, we make him pull from memory so that he tells us which derbies he has kept most affectionate of his entire career in Las Palmas and he does not hesitate when choosing: “Above all, those from home that we won, since it was the only time we won was in the Mahou Cup and from home I remember two in particular. One was the draw that Marcos Márquez scored at the end, in the 96th minute, and then the other, that we were able to win with a goal from Vicente Gómez, which was very nice because we won and the fans enjoyed it. The stadium was full and a derby for the people is totally different for them and for us.

El Tamaraceite, his departure from the UD and David García for a while

Finally, we enter the personal level of the current 39-year-old Tamaraceite player, who will start the league next week to be promoted to the Pro League, to talk with him about his future and he is clear: “There is David García for one or several more seasons”. Despite his age, he affirms that he is physically well and “I have played every game, every minute. It was difficult for me to adapt to artificial grass at first after many years on natural grass, it was normal, but after that adaptation last year, from then on I had the bad luck that they broke my nose against Tenisca, I recovered and I have played everything, without injuries and this is key to continue enjoying this“

Regarding the goal of the club, with the permanence achieved, and his sights set on his next rival in the league, he comments that “Now next week we will play against Córdoba, we will try to be in the Pro, with difficult and historic rivals, and if not, the season has been very good. We had the objective of saving ourselves, we achieved it a month in advance, and then get among the first three, but it did not happen because in the last three games we got two points and now what we have left is the league for trying to ascend to the league. Pro and, if we can’t, we are very proud of what we have achieved. This is now the culmination of the season, we are going to try, but no one can blame us for anything because we have done a season and we have more than delivered.

“If it had depended on me, I would have continued in the UD”

A thorny issue that still bothers the good David is his departure from UD last summer of 2019, when the yellow club did not renew his contract, alluding to economic issues and overbooking of centrals in the squad.

Surely, a game like today’s would love to play it and it would be seen today in the UD of his loves if he had not given that strange exit and, on that, he tells us, not without first taking a breath, that “the subject of David Garcia everyone has their opinion. I did everything for the club, I gave it my all and If it had depended on me, I would have continued at UD Las Palmas. Then I was fortunate to come to Tamaraceite and it seems that I fell on my feet with players who had been my teammates in Third and we went up to Second B. This year we have competed well, we have only lost three games, conceding very few goals, enjoying, making a fort of Juan Guedes and in the end life goes on. As long as one has the will, faith and enthusiasm is what matters. I have a lot of rope and I hope to retire as far as possible. I feel good physically and mentally ”.

In short, he shows himself, although hurt by that, according to his words, he states that “I am happy in the Tamaraceite, I am competing, I feel important and we are a family. UD Las Palmas is the club of my loves, I was there for 16 seasons, I will return in the future. No one is going to erase all the memories that I have and they were all very very good. The circumstances of life, with many centrals, the economic issue, I finished the contract and did not continue. I ended up in the Tamaraceite and that’s it ”.

And finally, we ask you: where and how would you like to retire? “I will try to continue where we are (at Tamaraceite) if everything continues on the right track and continue competing, which is what I like.. The categories in football are for something, logically, but I do not care. When I went from Second to Third, everyone told me that I was crazy, but I was crazy about football, which is what I like and we have risen and now we are in a very beautiful category, and we have nothing to lose to go up to the Pro with experienced players, who have a thousand and one battles and we can achieve it ”, says goodbye to the yellow legend, hoping that UD will win the Canarian derby with whatever result.