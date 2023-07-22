David Gallagher in London (England), in 2018. Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

Academic, businessman, literature expert and emblem of Chilean liberals, David Gallagher (Valparaíso, 78 years old) is located politically in an unusual place: in 1999-2000 he voted for Ricardo Lagos for the first arrival of a socialist at La Moneda after Salvador Allende –a deep fear for the conservative sectors of Chile at that time–, and in the second Government of Sebastián Piñera, between 2018 and 2022 , was ambassador to the United Kingdom. Permanently back in Chile since last March, Gallagher – who is played by a disheveled center-right, as he has said – analyzes his country’s politics in a conversation from London, where he temporarily spends his vacations.

Ask. How do you see Chile after the five years you lived abroad?

Answer. Since the social outbreak of October 2019, much has changed. Until then, I, as ambassador, promoted a country with 30 years of sustained growth that seemed to be on the threshold of development, although the momentum had waned in the second government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), in which average growth dropped to around 1.8%. That of course accumulated discontent, disappointment.

Q. And now, what are the country’s main challenges?

R. Resume growth so that, with more activity, real wages and tax revenues rise. And ensure that that growth reaches everyone. Reform the State so that it serves the citizenry more efficiently, so that tax revenues spread more, and so that the State does not serve as booty –via jobs or contracts– for the winning party. The latter is a topic that is talked about a lot and recently, whatever the sign of the Government. On the other hand, we have to aim for a society where there is more equality of opportunity and treatment.

Q. Does the right wing in Chile have an advantage today thinking about the 2025 presidential election?

R. The Chilean right has a huge advantage for 2025. They would have to be very inept not to win. But they are showing little. Boric’s government makes one mistake after another. To the right it seems that this is enough. He lacks vision of the country. Instead of seducing us with projects for the future, they go on questioning or prosecuting ministers, the same miserable practice of the left when the right was in power. There is also a lot of fighting between them.

Q. The cannibalism thing is very much on the Chilean right.

R. The traditional right, instead of uniting like the PP, is made up of three parties that criticize each other. Finally, the issue of the Republicans, our equivalent of Vox, is a tremendous dilemma. It would be healthy for Chile if the Republicans moderated. There, some mimicry of the traditional right would be less serious. That a solid center-right was created. The same thing that one longs for on the left, for a center-left to consolidate again like that Concertación that governed Chile with such success between 1990 and 2010.

Q. And how is the Boric Government? To what extent has the Agreements Case impacted it?

R. The new youthful left that comes to the Government with Boric believes itself to be morally superior to that of previous generations. They accused them of surrendering to the neoliberal model, of privileging negotiation over noble principles, of being basely pragmatic. Boric has learned that this speech was arrogant, that as he himself says, it is different with guitar, that good management also matters. In reality, the Government’s management has been terrible, due to a lack of experience, and for having believed that good-intentioned rhetoric is enough, without the discomfort of having to comply with what was promised. In all this, the Agreements Case has been fatal, because it subverts once and for all the claim of moral superiority.

Q. And what do you think about the tax reform that the Government wants to carry out? Is it viable?

R. The Agreements Case has been fatal for tax reform. The argument that the State needs more tax revenue to pay for social spending is subverted if these revenues are seen to be misappropriated and end up in the hands of party members. In the same way, I believe that it should be possible to reach an agreement: that tax revenues increase through some tax increase as long as profound reforms are made to make the State more efficient.

Q. “That the right and businessmen in Chile subtract from a tax reform is not healthy and does not look at the long term,” economist Dante Contreras told EL PAIS. What do you think?

R. It is a caricature to say that the right and businessmen oppose per se to a tax reform. I believe that in Chile we are all patriots and in our disputes we want the good of the country. Chile’s drama is the lack of growth and any tax reform must take this into account. I think that is what the right wing and businessmen are looking for. On the other hand, the left should free itself from that conditioned reflex that it has that you always have to raise taxes per sewithout measuring effects.

Q. Looking more at the long term, has Chile lost its option to make the leap to development in the coming decades?

A. I am deeply optimistic so I don’t know if I am the right person to answer the question. I don’t think the option is lost. Boric’s government has begun to understand the need for growth and I suspect that future governments will understand this more and more.

Q. And do you have the same hopes in the constituent process?

R. I hope that the process generates a good Constitution. For that, I pin my hopes on the Republicans, who dominate the convention with the traditional right, and therefore do not come up with a Constitution made for a minority of Chileans like the one we rejected on September 4, 2022. Now, it will be a liberal Constitution, an improved version, I hope, of the one we already have, although not so different, since the latter largely reflects our constitutional tradition.

Q. What would happen in Chile if the public again rejects the text in December?

R. Wow, what a nightmare and what a pity to lose the opportunity to get out of this fateful topic! But I do not rule out rejection. The Chilean voter has become notoriously rejectist. You can see the new text as a new imposition of the elite and reject it out of anger. In that case we would continue with the current Constitution, which is supposedly Pinochet’s although it has undergone many modifications and bears the signature of President Ricardo Lagos. Fortunately, thanks to a visionary reform of two senators, this can now be modified in Congress with a vote of four sevenths.

Q. How do Chileans find the 50th anniversary of the coup in September?

R. Boric’s government set out to accumulate many political dividends with the commemoration of 50 years. I think you can take negative surprises. Because there are many of us who condemn the coup and at the same time believe that the government of Salvador Allende was not only chaotic, but tremendously dangerous for those of us who do not want Chile to become a country like Cuba. This year Chileans are learning a lot about what the Popular Unity was, and there is a lot in the Broad Front, not to mention the Chilean Communist Party that accompanies it, which is similar to it. Therefore, there are many who fear that we will return to that and who wonder why Boric loves Unidad Popular so much. That does not mean justifying the coup. It means repudiating what preceded it.

Q. President Boric has invited the Chilean political parties to sign a declaration condemning the 1973 coup. Do you consider it viable?

R. I think it was viable until Boric made his invitation to do it from a radio program in Spain, a formal error of the many that he commits. Now, given that mistake, I think that the statement should also be accompanied by a condemnation of the use of future violence to achieve political ends like the one that occurred in the outbreak, and like the one that occurred daily in the Popular Unity. To gauge this period, I recommend reading The political experience of the Popular Unity.

Q. The book, largely posthumous, by Patricio Aylwin that came out this month in Chile…

R. It is the testimony of one of the wisest and most lovable presidents we have had in our country and who presided over the return of our democracy. A testimony that shows how terrible the experience before the coup was for at least half of Chileans.