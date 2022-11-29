SHe arrives three days before the crime. In the winter idyll of Davos in the Swiss Alps. But David Frankfurter has hardly any eyes and no sense for the mountain panorama all around. The winter sun, which breaks “glitteringly on the corn snow of the snowy peaks”, does not make him happy. Despite all the pills he swallows, he hardly gets any sleep at night.

Then on Tuesday, February 4, 1936, he wrote two postcards saying goodbye to his father, Rabbi Moritz Frankfurter from Vinkovci in Yugoslavia, and his siblings Alfons and Ruth. For him, as he put it into words a good ten years later in his autobiography, there is now “no more either/or”. He prays in his hotel room.

Half an hour later, Frankfurter is standing on the doorstep of Wilhelm Gustloff, regional group leader of the NSDAP foreign organization in Switzerland. He rings the bell and Gustloff’s wife opens the door for him. He enters the study through the stairwell and sits down on a chair opposite the desk. A portrait of Hitler hangs on the wall, with a personal dedication for the Nazi functionary who was sent to Switzerland. In his coat pocket, Frankfurter carries a 6.35 caliber pistol. His hand spasms as he grips it tightly. Then Gustloff, a giant, comes into the room. “Here I am!” He greets his guest.

Frankfurter points the gun at his counterpart. He doesn’t say a word, pulls the trigger, but the gun’s mechanism fails. Gustloff seizes the opportunity, wants to pounce on him, but now the gun is doing its job. Frankfurter shoots a second, a third and a fourth time, the fifth shot lands in the wall of the room. But Gustloff has long been fatally wounded in the head and neck. As the assassin rushes out of the house, he hears the horrified screams of Gustloff’s wife. He gives up his plan to kill himself after the fact. Instead, he turns himself in to the police.







“I am very proud of my father”

The Jew David Frankfurter killed a Nazi long before similar assassination attempts were to take place. He shot Wilhelm Gustloff at a time when many of his fellow believers were still hoping that the fascist nightmare would soon be over. Frankfurter’s shots found Gustloff while everyone around the world looked forward to the Winter Olympics in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Most people have closed their eyes to the extraordinary threat emanating from Nazi ideology. Unlike David Frankfurter.

“I’m very proud of my father,” says his son Moshe Frankfurter today. The lawyer will soon be 69 and lives in Jerusalem. His father, the assassin, died in 1982. “I believe that my father was one of the very few people who understood how dangerous the situation was even then and what a danger the Nazi regime posed for the whole world,” he says. “He could not ignore this danger. That is why he was willing to sacrifice himself to warn the world and the Jewish people.”