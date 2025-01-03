We are left without knowing what it would have been like Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by the director of seven and fight club because, to tell the truth, such a proposal does not seem very easy to digest. So it was, since Warner Bros. rejected the approach that David Fincher offered them when they were preparing the adaptation of the famous literary saga of JK Rowling.

Even if he doesn’t do anything later, Fincher is always interested in all the franchises and when we thought we had all of his abandoned projects under control (a sequel to World War Z or a prequel to chinatown to continue the saga Millennium), still surprises us with some other like the saga Harry Potter.

The filmmaker has revealed that he was tempted to direct the films of the boy wizard and his friends whom he played Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintt, but his approach did not convince the film studio. “They asked me to go to a meeting and tell them how I would do “Harry Potter”, Fincher says in an interview for Variety on the occasion of the re-release of seven for its 30th anniversary.

“I remember telling them that I didn’t want to do the typical clean Hollywood version, but something that looked more like [películas como] Withnail and me (1978). I wanted it to be scary,” recalls the filmmaker, accepting that at Warner Bros. they had in mind a more traditional approach to the original literary material, aimed at youth audiences.

“What they told me they were looking for was more similar to Tom Brown’s School Days [novela juvenil británica del siglo XIX, escrita por Thomas Hughes] mixed with Oliver! [musical de Lionel Bart basado en Oliver Twist, de Charles Dickens]”, Fincher concludes.

Fincher, who at the end of the nineties had positioned himself as a filmmaker with a lot of formal muscle, his own vision and visual courage with films like Seven, The Game either fight club He was not the only director who was considered to start the saga harry potter before opting for Chris Columbus. Names like Jonathan Demme, Mike Newell (which years later he would direct Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Rob Reiner either Steven Spielberg They were also considered, among many others.

