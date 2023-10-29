David Fincher, on September 3, at the Venice Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani (Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images)

Before David Fincher there is a table and a glass of water. The usual, minimal decoration of any interview. But the talent of the director (Denver, 61 years old) has little in common. So much so that, with two bursts of words, he transforms the nondescript chalice into the protagonist of a sudden master class in cinema. How it could be filmed, from where, with what intention someone would take it. and a long traveling of technical disquisitions, assembled with frenetic phrases, capable of turning into an entire thriller such a dull premise. Here is the briefest summary of the uniqueness of his work. The long version, on the other hand, covers three decades of career, films like Seven, The Social Network, Gone Girl, mank or the series Mindhunter and the status of one of the most admired filmmakers on the planet. Because of his visual style, his exploration into the abysses of the mind, his immersive narration. A relentless perfectionist, like The murderer of his latest album —now released in thirty theaters before arriving on the Netflix platform on November 10—. Until, for the first time, he makes a mistake.

In Fincher’s career there are hardly any. Except, perhaps, right at the beginning. He was 30 years old and had a solid prestige as a music video director when he was offered his debut in the seventh art. From the vertigo of recording Madonna or Michael Jackson to another, even more terrifying, extraterrestrial: Alien 3 Not so much because of the xenomorph, actually: he was horrified by the managers, the industry, its thirst for money, its obstacles to creativity. To this day, he says that no one hates that work more than him. “He was like, ‘They don’t want the Twentieth Century Fox logo on a shitty movie.’ And they said: ‘Well, as long as it’s released…’, he has said on occasion. And he added that the experience made him “a belligerent bastard.”

Another key, by the way, to his fame: the impeccable workmanship of his works is also made of repetitions, insistence, hunting for detail. All for the final result. Or too much, depending on how you see it. “He paints with people, and it can be hard being a color,” Jake Gyllenhaal complained to The New York Times after filming Zodiac. “It’s hard to be David Fincher,” Jodie Foster once summed up. He confessed, in a chat with Sam Mendes, that the phrase he repeats most on set is “shut the fuck up, please.” And he recognizes that he becomes firm when he notices someone slacking. He believes it is necessary, given the project, the time and the money at stake. The viewer, on the other hand, is never allowed to relax. Fincher is on his way: years ago, he was in talks to direct a Spider-Man movie, but what he proposed must have been so different that the bosses in ties hated him. Excess or reason. Love or hate. The premiere of Fight club, yesteryear, at the Venice festival, the latter aroused above all. “They wanted to tear off our skin,” the creator said some time later. However, when he returned two months ago to the Mostra, where this talk was held, the event welcomed him like a divo.

Michael Fassbender, in an image from ‘The Killer’. Courtesy of Netflix

Ask. How did you decide to dedicate yourself to cinema?

Answer. As a child, I conceived of it as something that happened in real time. When I was seven years old, my favorite movie was Two men and one destiny. And, in my head, it would have taken about three weeks to make. Then I saw a documentary and suddenly they were filming spring in Utah and winter in Wyoming. Between the screen, everything that happens outside of it, and the time it takes, I thought, “Wait, you fly a life-size raft with trains, put firecrackers on the wall next to some fucking horses, and spend some time with Catherine Ross?” ? “It is the best job in the world.”

Q. His debut with Alien 3However, it was “a nightmare,” in his words.

R. Well, what comes out of all this is not a nightmare. And that’s what keeps pushing you. It’s still like doing magic for children. There’s an immediate satisfaction you get from that, and as much as the directors’ union tries to make what we do sound like art, in the end in reality we are clearly trained dogs who love to do the cartwheel and have everyone applaud afterwards.

Q. Do you like being on set?

R. I hate it. From the moment you wake up until you collapse, sand falls down the clock and every moment someone appears with a “what if?” And you think: “Fuck, I don’t have time for that.” But you have to make time for the “what ifs?”, to experiment and be open to inspiration, and at the same time continue to execute your damn plan and a language in terms of where you place the camera that the actors don’t really need to know, and many times you limit yourself to sharing what they do need to know. So it’s about how you analyze your time and how you support your resources each day, which makes it semi-military; and at the same time what you are trying to do with all of this is more similar to poetry than to construction architecture.

Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck, in ‘Gone Girl’.

Q. How much do you have to fight to maintain your vision of the film?

R. Of course you have to fight. It’s very technical to even just record, before giving any intention, someone who is in front of this window and walks and picks up this glass of water. That alone implies a decision: do we follow it? Do we take a panoramic view and see it in the mirror? But then the camera would be seen, so we have to move that piece of furniture. And so you start to subdivide it and these are questions you need to ask yourself. There is a recurring colloquial idea about the European way of making films and that of Hollywood. In Europe, you focus on two people talking, they may walk towards you for a while, or turn around or walk away. And it’s perfectly acceptable. But it wasn’t in the ’40s if you had Cary Grant and you were paying him a million fucking dollars. They want to see the camera in front of them, so we see his face, and it is a mandate that came down from above and became a way of facing him. But the Europeans say: “We already know who the guy is, he was on the poster and that’s why we bought the ticket. “We don’t need to see him all the time.” So there is always this ballet between what you see and what you don’t see and not showing something important when it should be that way. How do you distribute the information? In the end, directing is very simple: what the audience sees, when, how, if it reflects or contradicts the text. And all this is just the mechanics, the poetry is not there yet. Now you bring in the actress, and she decides to infuse something into it, and it’s great, it seems kind of sad. And you say: “I would also like a chill, or maybe some anger, or we can try to do something else, and now one where you don’t feel anything, that person has died for you”, and they are all legitimate avenues. And you’re not sure until you put it all together.

Q. And that’s how you get to your record of 107 takes and your fame…

R. I’m so tired of it, of having to explain it to lazy thinkers who are totally determined to make it a dictatorial imposition. I don’t impose. There are people who don’t like to take a lot of takes, I understand that. Brian Cox, for example. It can be great, but sometimes it can be better on take 12 than on take 3. And I want to shoot them because I want to be able to choose.

Q. There is a lot of talk about art and poetry. But how important is money in cinema?

R. It’s everything, because it equals the time you will have. If someone likes the script and gives you five million to do it, everything has an equivalence in numbers. The quality and experience of the actors, the director, the scriptwriters, the operators. People best known for their technique make a valuable contribution, but increase its cost. Putting professionals together for a movie is like putting together an NBA team. You are constantly adjusting the alchemy. It’s how you distribute your attention, your work, and your work ethic and apply it to the work. I think the biggest disservice ever done to cinematic storytelling came from the families who started the studios in Hollywood: the notion that you could take what Henry Ford had done to make a Model T and apply it to stories. It is not like this. Each one works differently. There are directors who want the crew to never come in until a very intimate discussion has been had and other people want 80 people watching because then the actors will be more attentive. It’s alchemy. Sometimes it’s magic; others, psychology, sometimes just good timing and human management, and all of that exists simultaneously.

Q. In an interview he explained the reasons that lead him to see a film by Sam Mendes or Steven Soderbergh. Why would he see hers?

R. I’m not jealous. There are guys that I know are thinking three-dimensionally and not just to make something acceptable. How do I give it a spin, how do I get something else? There are certain people who want us to tell them a story and don’t know who the director is or who wrote it. Many go to the movies without affinity or even knowledge of who is taking them to that film, but deep down I want the same thing from a movie as someone who knows nothing about cinema. Maybe they just aren’t able to articulate it. A friend asked me about my idea of ​​a great address. It’s simple: I want to be taken and not know.

Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey and Morgan Freeman, in ‘Seven’.

Q. Why are you so fascinated by murderers and their minds?

R. Ask Hitchcock. I like drama and have always been interested, even before watching rear window, in the dead ends. I remember as a child coming home at seven or eight at night. No one has drawn the blinds yet, the sun has gone, you are in the dark, walking near the trees, and the lights come on and it seems like a movie, all this life that moves and you look at it and think. Especially when there is a question. For example, someone has been heard shouting. Now there’s a guy who smokes. Now he has a briefcase… I’ve always been interested in the idea of ​​sinister deduction. And it happens in Zodiac or in seven, which I consider a misunderstood horror film. Because it aims to be a thriller, but that depends on whether or not they get to the train. When Kevin [Spacey] is delivered, you realize that you have focused on the wrong thing and now you are in a third act totally different from what you expected.

Q. The certainties of The murderer They collapse after a single mistake. Has anything like this ever happened to you?

R. My mistakes are much bigger. If you don’t have regrets, you haven’t lived.

