The Tigres UANL and Club América will face each other on the corresponding Matchday 17, the last date of the regular phase prior to the Play-In and Liguilla, both teams already classified for the quarterfinals, in the case of the cats they seek to be able to keep the second or third place in the classification, while the Águilas, with the consolidated leadership, want to close their almost perfect step with 42 points at the top of the general table.
Taking these circumstances into account, there is the possibility that both teams will start the match with an alternative lineup, considering that they are already classified and that they would not want to risk their starters prior to the start of the ‘Big Party’.
For this reason, the journalist TUDN, David Faitelsondid not hesitate to express himself through his social networks and expose the demand that both clubs are asked to play with their best pieces for the Liguilla.
At the beginning of the week, the president of the San Nicolás de los Garza group, Antonio Sanchospoke in front of the media and assured that the feline board prefers to focus on facing the final rounds before the last day, so he would speak with the coach Robert Dante Siboldi about the possibility of protecting their best elements to reach one hundred percent for the first leg of the quarterfinals.
“There are no obligations, like everyone we want to win the Bi in the men’s and the championship in the women’s but there are no obligations. I think it is a commitment and the team knows it. The first objective is always to be among the first four, there is still “We have a date but we are already there. Focus on what is coming, which is the Liguillas and go step by step looking for what we want, the championship.”
– Antonio Sancho.
Finally, he hinted that it might be smarter to arrive in better physical condition to the Liguilla, rather than wanting to secure second place in the standings.
“We will see what is best for Saturday’s game, we know that no one can take the lead from América and we can go from second to fourth and beyond that we cannot go down. We have to know how to be intelligent and what is best,” he added.
Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that, Nahuel Guzmán, Diego Lainez and Sebastian Cordovaare the players who are conditioned with four yellow cards and could be left out in the first leg of the final phase if they play on the last day and receive another preventive card.
As if that were not enough, although André-Pierre Gignac He is out of danger, after having been substituted in last weekend’s game due to a hip blow, he could also receive a rest against the azulcrema team.
For his part, the Brazilian André Jardine will continue to consider rotations at this close of the regular phase; according to information from TUDNthe Águilas helmsman will rest several of his most important pieces for next Saturday’s game at ‘El Volcán’.
Likewise, the idea with rotations is not to risk some of their starting players suffering an injury and, in turn, give them the necessary rest to face the Liguilla in full condition.
In the case of the Eagles they would be ruled out Néstor Araujo, Brian Rodríguez and Diego Valdesdue to their respective injuries, and would be joined by Leonardo Suarez and Alejandro Zendejas that they would receive rest to recover from their muscular discomfort.
Kevin Alvarez He would also be an absentee because he is conditioned with four yellow cards and could be suspended and finally, Julian Quiñones He could be called up for the game, but he would start from the bench.
