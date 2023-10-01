The victory of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in view of Jermell Charlo He left many satisfied and not so much others like David Faitelson who once again took advantage of his social networks to question if the fighter from Guadalajara is as good as they say since for his taste he is still not impressive at all.

Before, during and after the fight, David Faitelson dedicated himself to sharing some of his thoughts about the fight on social media. But its true criticism He arrived almost at the end of the fight where he reproached the Mexican for having a lack of resources to finish the fight and that is because

many were waiting for knock out something that didn’t come.

“The reality, until now, after 10 rounds, is that “El Canelo” has not been able to knock out a super welterweight disguised as a super middleweight,” he said in an intervention. “The same old story, Canelo lacks resources to finish the fights“, by this point the analyst had already

made it clear that it was not at all what he expected.

“Canelo has won a fight from start to finish, but it has not been spectacular or devastating against a boxer who dedicated himself to defending himself and against whom he had a clear weight advantage,” added David Faitelson.

After that, more and more messages were published making it clear that nothing was what was expected in the Guadalajara fight and he ended up asking for more renowned fighters who could bring out the true level of the Mexican, “What boxing needs are rivals who really bring out the strength.” better conditions for Saúl Álvarez. Today, with all due respect, never put him in a predicament,” he stated.