Las Vegas, Nevada.- The duel, Mexico vs. Panama, in the framework for the third and fourth of the Concacaf Nations League looks soulless in the stands because the national fans punished the Tricolor for a humiliating defeat against the United States 3-0 on Thursday in semifinals.

Today, Sunday June 18, 2023, is the game with the worst number of fans in the stands in a duel of the Mexican National Team on US soil despite the fact that in the last hours the ticket price decreased to have more public in the Allegiant Stadium.

Not even that strategy worked for El Tri to enter the field with a semi-empty stadium, “they deserve it,” said ESPN journalist David Faitelson, since being exhibited by the regional rival would not be like that and the fans protested not to go to the match against Panama today.

“Few people in Las Vegas… Obvious contempt of the Mexican fan for the National Soccer Team… They deserve it…”, reads the publication of the ESPN commentator who, in previous days, “lashed out” against the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) for their bad decisions that are contaminating Mexican soccer.

“This is the result of what the owners of the teams have done, of what Mexican soccer has done, because it is very easy to blame Diego Cocca, we will have to ask ourselves how Diego Cocca got to the Mexican National Team, what kind of Decisions were made for Diego Cocca to arrive and after his arrival a new leadership is appointed, in Mexican soccer, things are done the other way around, “

“Mexico has hit rock bottom, today (yesterday) we have had a worse exhibition, the United States humiliated, paraded and exhibited the national team, today Mexican soccer is screwed, there is no other way to say it,” David Faitelson launched in a video from his Youtube page.