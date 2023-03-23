David Faitelson is recognized for his long career in the Sports journalismwhere he has stood out for being a constant critic of Televisaeither in imevisión, Aztec TV either ESPN. However, it was recently announced that he will be one of the panelists on the show “Third Grade Sports“, which will be broadcast from Monday April 10 on Channel 2 of Televisa.

The program will be hosted by the journalist Denise Maeker and will count with the participation of other outstanding professionals of the Sports journalismas andre marin, Maria Jose Gonzalez, Alberto Lati, Javier Alarcon and Alexander of the Rose.

even though so much david faitelson as andre marin have been critical of Televisa in the past, now they will be part of this project. According to Denise Maekerthe program will seek to address not only the performance of athletes and teams, but also the multiple factors that influence the world of sport, from a social and cultural perspective, through public policy, business and innovation.

We recommend you read

It is important to note that Javier Alarcon and Alberto LatiUnlike david faitelson and andre marinthey worked on Televisa for many years. Alarcón was the director of the Sports area of ​​that company and Lati served as special envoy to various World Cups and Olympic Games.