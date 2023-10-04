Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated by unanimous decision to Jermell Charlo in the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas on Saturday, however this fight has been highly criticized by experts to the point of being considered one of the worst in the career of the mexican boxer.

The controversial sports journalist, David Faitelsonin the NMás program, Third Sports Gradereiterated that Saul Alvarez “he lacked resources” before Jermell Charlo that his own fight put him to sleep even though he was present in the ‘ringside‘.

“It’s a boxer that he lacks resources, beyond the rivals who are good, bad, regular, beyond the fact that he takes advantages, the issue of weight, he does not fight against the first classified, beyond all that it is an issue of boxing conditions,” he explained. .

‘Canelo’ beat Jermell Charlo in Nevada

«He was always an overrated boxer, he was an invention of the industry to generate and fill a void after the era of (Julio César) Chávezof (Erik) Moralesof (Frame) Barrierof (Juan Manuel) Marquez That commercial void had to be filled,” said David Faitelson.

‘Canelo’ defeated Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision

«I was at ringside and I was falling asleep after the fourth round, I already knew what that fight was going to be, maybe even before, the opponent arrived with fear, with caution, he came out. Charlohe was not a bad boxer, he is a undisputed champion at 154 poundspeople say “it’s eight kilos”, that’s outrageous,” he added.

On the other hand, the commentator recognized the career of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez despite its limitations. «Someone who generates 500 million dollarsWell, there has to be something, we have to recognize Saul Alvarez “who has had a good career despite his great limitations.”

