Arlington, United States.- The Mexican National Soccer Team moved from Pasadena to Texas to fulfill his second friendly duelagainst Canada in the present FIFA date.

The Tricolor will settle in the AT&T Stadiumwhere the team hopes to see a better attendance compared to the number of attendees confirmed at the Rose Bowl Stadium against New Zealand.

Mexico played against New Zealand (3-0) with the presence of 25,271 people, in a venue that has capacity for 89,702 fans.

Mexico recorded its third worst entry in the USA

Twitter National Team

Even though Javier Aguirre made his return as Mexico’s technical director, people expressed their discontent over the recent failures of the Mexican national team, which was applauded by the controversial journalist David Faitelson.

In a video posted on social media, the TUDN commentator said that fans did not go to the Rose Bowl Stadium “because they do not identify with a losing team.”

“This Tuesday could be a prelude or confirmation of what everyone knows: people are angry, Mexican fans in the United States are upset and rightly so because they do not identify with a losing team, with a brand of mediocrity like that of Mexican soccer in recent times,” he said.

“The reality is that people are angry and they know that I applaud those people, that it’s good that they have left the stadium,” concluded David Faitelson.

