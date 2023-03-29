Before the incident in which Cuauhtemoc Blanco assaulted David Faitelson in the locker room of the Luis “Pirata” Source Stadiumhome of the extinct Veracruz Red Sharksthe legend of the eagles of america denied him one interview to the journalist in Spain.

From 2000 to 2002when Cuauhtemoc Blanco I played in the Real Valladolid, david faitelson I travel to Europe to make him one interviewbut the player refused to do it because it was from Aztec TV; however, after Faitelson was gone, cuauhtémoc he took pity on him and granted him the interview.

david faitelson mentioned that, although Cuauhtemoc Blanco had differences with Aztec TVIt was from noble heart and he was not a bad person in it soccer world.

We recommend you read

In the same interview, david faitelson He also recalled that he had serious differences with Ricardo Pelaez long before the incident in ESPN in which Faitelson He said “You are stupid”. Faitelson made a comment about Pelaez on television and when they met in the locker room, Pelaez grabbed him and threw him against the wall.