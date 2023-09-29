The Tigres UANL were proclaimed the Cup Champions title against LAFC and this served as a turning point for the journalist from ESPN, David Faitelsonwill place the cats as the largest team in Mexico.
Through his social networks, the communicator repeatedly showed his praise for the Auriazules, both for the institution and for its figures on the field.
“Tigres is currently the biggest team in Mexican soccer,” he wrote on Twitter (X).
The Nuevo León team comes from beating Club de Fútbol Monterrey 3-0 in the Clásico Regio and beating LAFC in a penalty shootout 4-2.
“Tigres demonstrate it again on the field, they win the Leagues Cup again (they made a mistake, they won the Campeones Cup). I don’t know how they did it, they pass players, they pass directives and they always bring satisfaction to their fans”
– David Faitelson.
André-Pierre Gignac He is the cats’ all-time top scorer and both he and Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquinoamong other players They are among the most winning elements of the institution.
“Gignac must already be in the top five of the best players who have arrived in Mexico, and Nahuel is a monster who is on par with Miguel Marín, Hector Miguel Zelada and Miguel Calero,” he said.
To conclude, he concluded with the following: “Some people call themselves the greatest, today the greatest is called Tigres.”
It is worth mentioning that the San Nicolás de los Garza team since 2011 has won six Liga MX championships, one Copa MX, four Champion of Champions, one Concacaf Champions League, as well as two Campeones Cup (friendly international tournament).
