The ESPN journalistDavid Faitelson publicly criticized the UANL Tigers for their interest in repatriating Diego Laínezaccusing the team of not caring about their core strengths and of “make cementinstead of developing young talents.

david faitelson refers to the company that financially supports the club San nicolas de los heros.

In recent years, the tigers have repatriated several players, including Diego Reyes, carlos salcedo, Carlos Salcido Y javier aquinowhich has generated controversy since none of them left the university club.

In addition, historically the auriazules have not been characterized by giving opportunities to young promises, unlike other teams in the mexican soccer.



