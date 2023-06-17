Mexico City.- On Thursday, during the broadcast of Spicy Soccerhe ESPN journalist, david faitelsonwas ridiculed for reading a ‘Fake News’ about the player, Cesar Montesafter the painful 3-0 beating of the Mexican National Team by USA in the Concacaf League of Nations,

He soccer player of the Spanish from Barcelona, Cesar Monteslost his head during the match in Las Vegas, Snowfall giving a disqualifying kick to Folarin Balogun that cost him the red card at 69′. Immediately the players of the U.S. Soccer they pounced on him central defense causing an outburst of anger.

He US, weston mckenniewas the most wanted by the mexicans that they ended up destroying his shirt before being expelled. At the end of the game a publication of Twitter which seems to be from the account of David Medrano, TV Azteca journalist, which drew attention in the social networks.

The ‘tweet’ said that Cesar Montes presumably went out looking for weston mckennie to the dressing room and they hit each other, the general secretary of concacaf was present and some sanction was expected for both football playersHowever, it was false information that David Faitelson read in full transmission.

suddenly the name of Cesar Montes entered the most trending topics in Twitterbut minutes after cutting the journalist was on display to offer an apology to the public, because the information about the former Rayados player it wasn’t real.

david faitelson was not the only one to report said ‘Fake News’ about Cesar Montes. Fox Sports journalist Gustavo Mendozain the issuance of the Last wordbroke the news and assured that a video would not take long to appear on the social networks.

«They report that (Caesar) Mountains still went to the locker room to face (Weston) McKennie and they still fought each other, they are both going to be fined by the concacaf. There must be a video that will come out soon », she said at the table of Debate.