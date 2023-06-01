The reprehensible incident in which an individual threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil has generated outrage and outrage from millions of people who found out about this unfortunate act of animal cruelty.

This Tuesday it was reported that the person responsible has been arrested and his legal process is underway. A video has even been released in which police authorities are seen putting him in a vehicle, and before he enters, someone slaps him.

After these images went viral, ESPN journalist David Faitelson shared a post including the video, writing: “I am willing to collaborate with whatever money is necessary for justice to be done in prison… Tell me who I should contact…”.

This renowned driver has received numerous responses to his publication, in which users express their support for this special request that he has raised david faitelson. The outrage at this act of animal violence has led the community to seek justice for the affected dog and send a clear message of rejection of the aggressor.