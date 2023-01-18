After his injury on matchday 2 against Atlético de San Luis, Alexis Vega It is practically ruled out for the remainder of the Clausura 2023 tournament or at least for its regular phase and although it is expected that it will be out for only two months, it is well known that time can be prolonged, which would cause us not to see it until the next tournament. .
For this reason, the journalist from ESPN, david faitelson He affirmed that, without their scorer, the Sacred Flock has no opportunity to win the Clausura 2023, since they do not have another element with their characteristics, so it will be difficult for Veljko Paunovic have good results.
“Neither Ríos, nor Ormeño, nor Macías, none of these players has the conditions that Vega has, he is an extremely important player. It happens in Tigres (some injury) and nothing happens; it happens in Chivas because having a squad of few players “
– David Faitelson.
“For me, without Alexis, Chivas lost the tournament, sorry that it was so drastic,” he said. Faitelson in the program Spicy Soccer.
At the end he gave his forecast as to how far the Sacred Flock will advance. “For me, the prognosis is that Guadalajara will be among the top eight in the tournament, but I don’t see it in the Liguilla. That they really want it against Querétaro and Ciudad Juárez, they are direct rivals for 12th place ”, he declared.
