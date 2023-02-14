David Faitelson is a sports journalist who keeps nothing to himself and even more so when the dialogue about the Mexican National Team is put on the table, just as happened with the new appointment of Diego Cocca on the Tricolor bench and where the communicator demands his hand hard and eliminate the historical ones.

And it is that in the stage of Gerardo Martino In the national team, there was a coming and going of veteran players being awarded, taking them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and leaving aside the young caste that wants to join the Tricolor.

Given this, David Faitelson demanded that Diego Cocca be more coherent in your calls and include the new blood of soccer, Mexican, and forget about those players who have taken over the national squad at each stage.

“The ‘sacred cows’ have to be put aside, enough of tributes and records. Thank you Guillermo Ochoa, thank you Hector MorenoHéctor Herrera, thanks Andrés Guardado and even Raúl Jiménez”, he mentioned.

“It is time for youth, that those few who are in Europe and the many in Mexican soccer, take advantage of them more than what Gerardo Martino did.”

We recommend you read

David Faitelson hopes that Diego Cocca injects him with that youth that the Mexican National Team lacks so much and that Gerardo Martino left behind.