Mexico City.- David Faitelson being a supporter of baseball in Mexicocompared the attitude of fans to King of Sports of Veracruz and of the Mexico City.

He TUDN journalist was present at the “Beto Ávila” University Sports Park—precinct of The Eagle of Veracruz—, participating franchise of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

David Faitelson shared the family atmosphere that existed during the game against the Puebla Parakeets, and how people have fun in a healthy way while enjoying the show.

David Faitelson present at the El Águila stadium in Veracruz

Twitter The Eagle of Veracruz

However, the commentator assures that at president of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), Horacio de la Vegacertain positions that receive new people who seem to have no love for the job have gotten out of hand. King of Sports.

View of the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium

jam media

David Faitelson gave the example of Alfredo Harp Helú stadiumof the Red Devils of Mexicowhere he assures that young people attend who do not care about the baseball and it seems that they go to a club.

«It seems to me that the issue has worsened more in the Alfredo Harp Helú because there are kids who care less about baseball, they go as if they were going to a club,” he said in Third Sports Grade (TGD).

