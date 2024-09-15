David Faitelson is again in the eye of the storm, now for having made a little joke that many have classified as being in very bad taste, as he made fun of the injury that Christian Bermudez suffered last Friday on the court of Sports City Stadium.

The TUDN analyst was at the National Classic played on the pitch of the Colonia Noche Buena giant in Mexico City, the same place where the Atlante footballer had to be removed from the field after of suffering a fracture of the tibia and fibula. There David Faitelson during the broadcast remembered the moment and let out a little something that did not please many.

It all happened after Javario Dilrosun committed a foul on a Chivas player, taking advantage of that play where the America player went directly to hit, David Faitelson recalled that a day before the Hobbit had suffered an injury on that same field saying “Is the Hobbit’s tibia and fibula around there?”.

Almost immediately, the communicator retracted his words and made it clear that it was a joke in bad taste and that he regretted having said it. Even his colleagues on the broadcast decided not to comment. Faitelson again said that he was sorry and that it was a mistake.

“Let’s hope he recovers, it was a joke in bad taste on my part and let’s hope he recovers,” were the journalist’s words. And although he apologized, his action was not forgotten and those who heard him quickly let him know on social media that he had crossed the line.

“It is incredible that a person who prides himself on being educated, with principles and values, expresses himself in this way in a very sensitive situation for a player, You should be ashamed of yourself for expressing yourself that way.“, it reads. “It is in bad taste but above all unnecessary to say that,” or messages like, “what a sense of humor. Let’s hope they don’t make a joke of that magnitude because you will have to put up with it,” they add.

David Faitelson He did not speak further about this issue on social media, he did not publish any additional apology on his profile and everything ended with the apology on the broadcast. There were also many others who let him know that it was just a joke and nothing was wrong, calling those who complained “crystal generation”.