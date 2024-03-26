Mexico City.- David Faitelson and Marion Reimers monopolized the television cameras after a discussion arose that has not ceased to be trend throughout this Tuesday, March 26.

He TUDN commentator and the TNT Sports analyst They are part of the Debate table of the program, 'Third Sports Grade'a project headed by the journalist Denise Maerker since last year.

In the last broadcast of the space that touches on the most relevant topics in sports, the case of The Mexican Futbol selection was the one that required the longest analysis time.

The failure in Nations League could not be left aside. So much Marion Reimers like David Faitelson criticized the exhibition of the Tricolor that another year will pass without having won the title that USES celebrates for the third consecutive edition.

Mexico lost the CNL final to the USA

However, the interventions of Marion Reimers they ended up annoying David Faitelsonwho questioned her for “bringing everything to a gender issue.”

And it is that the panelist stated that the Mexican Men's National Team be “the road map of everything that is right or wrong in National sport».

«How foolish it is to cling and that always when we talk about Mexican Soccer the comprehensive is the Senior Men's Team. “Why not go for another project and give people hope with something else?” he asked. Marion Reimers.

David Faitelson responded to Marion Reimers

In the last program Third Sports Grade There were also: María José González, Alejandro de la Rosa, André Marín and Francisco Javier González as moderator

