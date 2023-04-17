Fear and the influence of drugs and alcohol as arguments to explain why he took a life ahead of him. This allegation is the one that David VP, ‘El Mono’, 36, presented to justify the stabbing death of a neighbor, José MC, 46, known as ‘Pepe El Gitano’, in Puerto Lumbreras in September 2021 .

The defendant declared this Monday to questions from the prosecutor and before a popular jury, in the first session of the trial that is being held in the Provincial Court, that he stabbed José, but that night he was drunk and heavily drugged. David ‘El Mono’, whose defense is practiced by the Manuel Maza Abogados law firm, explained that he was at a birthday party in the afternoon and had consumed cocaine, hashish and a lot of alcohol.

The prosecutor, Juan José Martínez, warned the popular jury before beginning the interrogation of the defendant that, until then, David had not given any explanation of what happened that morning. «He Until now he has refused to testify in court and in police stations. We do not know if the defendant will finally answer the questions. We will find out in a very few minutes. But they will have to pay attention to precisely what he previously warned them about. We will try to show that the defendant had the ability to know what he was doing and to do what he wanted to do, that he announced it,” he said.

“He was going for me”



The defendant recounted that on September 25 he was at a neighbor’s birthday party, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., which José spent with his two children. «He came from the town, he was going for me and he hit me, because she said that she had taken a marijuana plant from him. That was the first beating they gave me.”

“But you don’t have any medical report on the injuries, right?” asked the prosecutor.

“How not?” Yes, she had eyes like tomatoes and a red nose like a clown’s, the defendant replied.

«So, I took my son and my wife and told her to lock herself up at home. I took my son to my parents’ house.

The defendant reported that he later went to the victim’s son-in-law’s house and told him what had happened. “I smoked two joints and a few cups of wine.” He returned to his house around 5 in the morning, “afraid that they would do something to my wife and they were waiting for me there, Pepe, his son and his wife. They started hitting me again, blows all over my face. Before getting out of the car, I took a knife that I carried in a carrycot that I use to work. I told them to let me go to my house, because my wife was alone.

“And why were they waiting for him?” questioned the prosecutor.

“Because they wanted to hit me more.” Pepe was going to ‘drogao’, he was going for mushrooms, and he just wanted to hit me, and hit me. I had the knife in my hand, Pepe came towards me, he hit me with his head, his son punched and my hand went out of hand, I stabbed him out of fear. I ran out and threw the knife two or three blocks down. I am sorry and I apologize to the family, said David.

—But the victim had two stab wounds, one of them in the back.

“But how am I going to stab him in the back, if he had me hooked on the chest?” I don’t know how I gave him that wound.

Once he confessed that he was carrying the knife with which he killed José, the central plot in the trial will be to determine if it is a murder with treachery, as defended by the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, or, on the contrary, it is It is a homicide, given that the defendant did not, in principle, have the intention of taking José’s life and that, furthermore, the fatal wound to the chest could not have been caused by an attack from behind, as the defense maintains.

In this sense, the prosecutor asks for David 20 years in prison for the crime of murder with treachery for a “surprise attack.” «I was waiting for him hidden in a dimly lit corner, with the knife in one hand with which he stabbed José twice without him having any time to react and defend himself, giving him a first stab from behind, in the side area, and a second, in the heart, “explains the representative of the Public Ministry.

Thus, it also claims that it compensate Carmen, the wife of the deceased, with the amount of 99,000 euros; to her daughter, 24 years old, with 55,000 euros; to her son, 22 years old, with another 55,000 euros, and to the third of the descendants, 20 years old, with 88,000 euros.

Threats of death



The events date back to the early morning of September 26, 2021. ‘El Mono’ appeared in the patio of José’s house, on La Pita street in Puerto Lumbreras, where he was with his wife, Carmen. “Son of a bitch, I shit on your dead, I’m going to kill your children, your granddaughter and your son-in-law,” he yelled at him from the street, according to the prosecutor.

Apparently, the origin of the threats had to do with an alleged theft of marijuana. A witness claimed that she heard David telling José that he was going to kill his son-in-law because he had taken a ‘marie’ plant from him.

Pepe ‘El Gitano’ left his house and went with David to a square, below his house and near the house where the defendant lived. An argument began and José slapped ‘El Mono’ in the face, which caused a nosebleed. The defendant “entered his house and came out with a knife in one hand and a glass bottle in the other. He broke the glass and threatened him saying that he was going to kill him and the whole family, “says the prosecutor in his qualifications. Carmen called the local police to end the dispute, at which point David left the scene in his car. Soon after, she waited for José in an alleyway where he allegedly stabbed him to death.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene of the crime and a neighbor took the wounded man to a health center and from there, an ambulance took him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, where he died of his injuries.