David dushman, the last living liberator of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, died in the early hours of Saturday on Munich, Germany. He was 98 years old.

The death of Dushman, who came from the Soviet Union, was confirmed this Sunday by a spokesman for the Israeli Community of Munich (IKG).

“Every witness he leaves us is a loss, but David Dushman’s farewell is particularly painful“and” with him we lose a brave, honest and sincere man, “said the president of the Israeli Religious Community of Munich, Charlotte knobloch in statements to the German newspaper Abendzeitung.

David Dushman died this Saturday in a Munich hospital. He was 98 years old. Photo: AFP

The January 27, 1945, the Red Army freed the prisoners from Auschwitz in Poland, which was then occupied by Hitler’s German regime.

According to historical estimates, andn the death camp they were murdered more than a million people, mostly Jewish.

On that remembered date, Dushman – a Soviet soldier of Jewish origin – smashed the electrified fence surrounding the death camp from Auschwitz with a T-34: a Red Army tank.

For his heroic deeds, Dushman had been named an honorary member of IKG, in Munich. “He will always be remembered as the hero of Auschwitz, since he was part of the liberators of the concentration camp, saving countless lives. For many years he was one of the few who could speak of this event in the first person,” added Charlotte Knobloch.



What was the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Poland, today. Photo: AFP

Dushman and his family also experienced marginalization, defamation, and exclusion in the former Soviet Union for being Jewish.

His father, a doctor, was a victim of the Stalinist purges and died in a labor camp in the north of the Arctic Circle.

Post War, fencing

Dushman, distinguished for his bravery with dozens of medals and decorations of honor, began a new life after the world war: trained for almost forty years, between 1952 and 1988, to the national women’s fencing team from the Soviet Union and was a trainer of elite athletes.

In his role as coach, he lived closely with another event linked to the atrocities against the Israeli people at the 1972 Munich Olympics: the kidnapping of eleven Israeli athletes by a Palestinian terrorist commando that ended with 17 deaths.

Dushman has lived in Munich for the past 25 years and frequently attended schools as a witness to the war, a task that was very important to him personally.

