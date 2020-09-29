“VS aptivating “,” upsetting “,” terrifying “… David Dufresne’s film, screened in preview on Monday evening at the 7 Parnassiens cinema, impressed the spectators, struck by seeing images of such violence on the big screen for 1 h 26 minutes. “We eat in full face our demo experiences, it feels like a big slap! “ comments, still moved, Camille, doctoral student in plastic arts.

A few minutes earlier, the young woman spoke during the debate devoted to the documentary, in the presence of the film team and the protagonists Arié Alimi (lawyer), Taha Bouhafs (journalist), Jérôme Rodrigues (yellow vest), Vanessa Langard, Mélanie Ngoye-Gaham, Florent Castineira, Gwendal Leroy (from the Collective of the Mutiles for example), Bertrand Cavallier (general of the gendarmerie) and Fabien Jobard (sociologist). The same desire to dialogue has irrigated the discussions, despite each other’s antagonistic positions.

Bertrand Cavallier’s speech contrasts with that of the police world, plagued by a culture of omerta on violence. In front of the room, the general of the gendarmerie openly criticizes the maintenance of order in Castaner at the time of the yellow vests. “As early as November 2018, I dared to say that there was a big problem of proportionality and a lack of professionalism, he says, microphone in hand. We introduced units that were not trained in crowd management. “ A thinly veiled allusion to the police forces mobilized, in particular the staff of the anti-crime brigades (BAC), which are not trained in the supervision of demonstrations, unlike, for example, the CRS.

“I went to the field, continues Bertrand Cavallier, under the watchful eye of David Dufresne and the disabled. I saw completely absurd shots from LBD (…). The maintenance of order has been deprofessionalized. This is one of the reasons for the violence and the abuses that have been committed, with this damage and these people who now have this suffering to endure. “ A rare word, strong, eminently political, which points out the dysfunctions of the maintenance of order, from which violence results, itself at the origin of irreversible wounds.

Blown away in 2018 by an LBD40, Vanessa Langard presents herself to the public, the tone heavy: “I was shot at 5 meters in the middle of the skull, which means that I lost the use of the eye, the taste, the smell, and I have necrosis of the brain. “ For her, as for the other seriously injured, the wound remains deep, unbearable, so much the psychological trauma remains acute. “Many want to screw up, entrusts the caregiver to us. It is stab wounds in the back as soon as you see someone being shot. “ Usually, she sees the images of police violence on social networks. On the cinema screen, the videos quickly make the atmosphere heavy. Painful memories come to the surface. Several passages marked it. “I can no longer bear to see my friend of the Mutilated, Mélanie being beaten with a truncheon. It’s hard, it breaks my heart. “

The film throws a harsh light on the fights of victims of police violence, completes Florent Castineira, nicknamed “Casti”, targeted in the eye in 2012 by a Flash-Ball. “It makes them visible, while everyone does not care about us. Macron and Castaner pretend we don’t exist. “ Militant, he does just that with the Mutilated for example, composed of 26 wounded yellow vests. When the film came out, he even distributed leaflets in the name of the collective, to announce the planned march in Amiens on October 18. “For us, it’s important to feel supported, to see people at this gathering. We must obtain the ban on weapons of war ”, he believes.

Lola ruscio