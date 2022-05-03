Teresa Saponangelo wins the award for best supporting actress for the film ‘It was the hand of God‘by Paolo Sorrentino .. «I dedicate the award to my family who supported me, even economically over the years – he said – because it is difficult without many means to reach such an important path. I also wanted to thank Antonio Capuano who is here. Then Martone, Sorrentino, Capuano, Servillo and my child, my boyfriend who said that Toni Servillo is better than me ». To Paolo Sorrentino, always for ‘It was the hand of God‘, went the David di Donatello award for best direction. «Here – said the director – there are many people with whom I started and therefore many Neapolitans. I would like to thank all the Neapolitans. I dedicate this award to a girl, Ludovica Bargellini, who worked with me on the costumes, was also an actress, and unfortunately hasn’t been around for a few days ». The awards were delivered in the Cinecittà Studios during the awards ceremony conducted by Carlo Conti and Drusilla Foer.

The David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actor was awarded to Eduardo Scarpetta, for his performance in the film ‘Here I laugh‘. “I dedicate the award to Mario, my father, who I lost at 11 and a half years old”, he said, moved, withdrawing the statuette, “to my mother who is at home and watching me, and to my sister sitting here”.

The award for the best scenography goes to Massimiliano Sturiale for ‘Freaks Out‘by Gabriele Mainetti.

The David di Donatello Speciale was awarded to Sabrina Ferilli. “In Sanremo they didn’t dare to put us together,” joked the presenter, Drusilla Foer. “It’s nice to receive an award given to a journey, made with so many extraordinary people, many of whom are here tonight,” said the actress. “The public loves you, as well as admiring you so much,” said the host, Carlo Conti. «I have always liked to change», added Ferilli, «between cinema, theater, TV. I come from a long apprenticeship ».

The award for best directorial debut went to Laura Samani for the film ‘Small body‘.

Ursula Patzak awarded with the David di Donatello for the best costumes for ‘Here I laugh‘. «I started with Mario (Martone, ed) who gave me the confidence to make a very special film. Very tiring and very beautiful, ”he said.

The David di Donatello 2022 for best original screenplay goes to Leonardo Di Costanzo, Bruno Oliviero and Valia Santella for ‘Still air‘by Di Costanzo.

The David di Donatello for Best Actress in a Leading Role was awarded to Swamy Rotolo for her performance in the film ‘To Chiara‘. The actress, just 17, appeared visibly moved on stage, while she received a real standing ovation from all present. “I thank the whole Academy of Italian cinema,” she said, moved to tears.

A long applause, all those present standing in Cinecittà, during the David di Donatello ceremony welcomed the memory of Monica Vitti, who passed away this year, with a film projected on the big screen. Immediately after the presenter, Drusilla Foer, sang ‘Endless‘, while the images of all the actors and protagonists of the cinema who disappeared during the year passed on the screen.

The David di Donatello for best photography was awarded, ex aequo, to Daria D’Antonio for the film ‘It was the hand of God‘, and to Michele D’Attanasio for ‘Freaks Out‘.

Behind him «70 years of career, which began right here in Cinecittà. I ate my basket at 13 here in the gardens. My characters were written by the greatest Italian screenwriters, my first film as a protagonist was ‘Villa Borghese’ with Vittorio De Sica ». Thus Giovanna Ralli recalled the beginnings of her career, receiving the David di Donatello for her career. “I love Rome, I love my city, even with all the chaos we have today,” she added.

Silvio Orlando best leading actor. “This year I have been with the theater in 40 different cities and I have traveled many kilometers and you can see them on the face and in the interpretation of the film. The only thing I can say is that to go on you have to move your ass! ” Silvio Orlando said when he received the award for ‘Still air‘by Leonardo Di Costanzo. “I dedicate this award to my wife Maria Laura, the best person I have ever known in my life – he said as he collected the David – then I thank Toni (Servillo, ed), without whom I would not be here to take this award and, of course, Leonardo Di Costanzo who forced me to make this film. I didn’t want to do it because he is a character far from my usual strings ».

The David di Donatello 2022 for the best song goes to Manuel Agnelli for ‘The depth of the abyss‘in’Diabolik‘. The singer thanked when he received the award and said: «I dedicate this award to my family. Music is a job and the musicians are workers I dedicate the prize to those who worked with me on this piece ».

The award for the best hairstyle was awarded to Marco Perna for the film ‘Freaks Out‘.

The David di Donatello for best international film was awarded to little Jude Hill, 11, star of the winning film, ‘Belfast‘, by Kenneth Branagh.

The award for the best editing goes to Massimo Quaglia and Annalisa Schillaci for the documentary film ‘Ennio‘by Giuseppe Tornatore on Maestro Morricone. «Thanks to Tornatore who involved me in telling the life of a great musician who was my idol. I dedicate the award to my wife who is no longer with me », said Quaglia.

And the award for the best documentary was again awarded to ‘Ennio‘by Giuseppe Tornatore. “The secret of this film – said Tornatore – I believe is the fact that Ennio Morricone addressed the public as a friend”.

The David di Donatello Speciale was awarded to director Antonio Capuano. The statuette was delivered by Paolo Sorrentino, while the whole audience paid a standing ovation to the filmmaker. “His cinema is a portrait of vitality,” said Sorrentino. “I don’t deserve this award, I thank everyone and I dedicate it to my girlfriend who is no longer there: to Billy!” Capuano said.

The David di Donatello 2022 for the best non-original screenplay goes to Monica Zappelli and Donatella Di Pietrantonio for the film ‘The Arminuta‘by Giuseppe Bonito from the novel of the same name by Di Pietrantonio.

The David di Donatello for best composer was awarded to Nicola Piovani for the film ‘The De Filippo brothers’ while the David di Donatello for best makeup was awarded to the film ‘Freaks Out’. Which also won David di Donatello for best producer: Gabriele Mainetti called it “the five-a-side football team” that produced ‘Freaks Out’ formed by Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi, Mattia Guerra for Lucky Red, Gabriele Mainetti for Goon Films, Rai Cinema.

Donatello Giovani’s David goes to ‘It was the hand of God’ by Paolo Sorrentino.

The David di Donatello 2022 for best visual effects goes to Stefano Leoni for the film ‘Freaks Out’ by Gabriele Mainetti who wins the second David out of two nominations.

The 2022 David di Donatello for best sound goes to the team of ‘Ennio’ by Giuseppe Tornatore.