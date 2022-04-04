During the past few hours, the nominations for the David di Donatello 2022 awards have been published. The ceremony for the delivery of the statuettes will be broadcast on Tuesday 3 May 2022, in prime time on Rai 1, and will be conducted by Carlo Conti, with the participation of Drusilla Foer . Below you will find the list of films that can be voted on:

Best Film

Ariaferma – Produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina (Tempesta) – Michela Pini (Amka) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo.

It Was the Hand of God – Produced by Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Freaks Out – Produced by Andrea Occhiopinti, Stefano Massenzi, Mattia Guerra (Lucky Red) – Gabriele Mainetti (Goon Films) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Gabriele Mainetti.

Here I laugh – Produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori (Indigo Film) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Mario Martone.

Best Director

Ariaferma – Leonardo Di Costanzo.

It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino

Ennio – Giuseppe Tornatore

Freaks Out – Gabriele Mainetti

Here I laugh – Mario Martone

Best Directorial Debut

The bad poet – Gianluca Jodice

Maternal – Maura Delpero

Small body – Laura Samani

King Crab – Alessio Rigo De Righi, Matteo Zoppis

A female – Francesco Costabile

Best Original Screenplay

Chiara – Jonas Carpignano

Ariaferma – Leonardo Di Costanzo, Bruno Oliviero, Valia Santella

It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino

Freaks Out – Nicola Guaglianone – Gabriele Mainetti

Here I laugh – Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo

Best Non-Original Screenplay

Diabolik – Manetti Bros, Michelangelo La Neve

L’arminuta – Monica Zappelli, Donatella Di Pietrantonio

The Catholic school – Massimo Gaudioso, Luca Infascelli, Stefano Mordini

The land of the children – Filippo Gravino, Guido Iuculano, Claudio Cupellini

Three floors – Nanni Moretti, Federica Pontremoli, Valia Santella

A female – Lirio Abate, Serena Brugnolo, Adriano Chiarelli, Francesco Costabile

Best Producer

To Chiara – Jon Coplon, Paolo Carpignano, Ryan Zacarias, Jonas Carpignano (STAYBLACK PRODUCTIONS) – RAI CINEMA

Ariaferma – produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina (TEMPESTA) – Michela Pini (AMKA) – RAI CINEMA

It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Freaks Out – Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi, Mattia Guerra (LUCKY RED) – Gabriele Mainetti (GOON FILMS) – RAI CINEMA

Here I laugh – Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori (INDIGO FILM) – RAI CINEMA

Best Actress in a Leading Role

To Chiara – Swamy Rotolo

Diabolik – Miriam Leone

Freaks Out – Aurora Giovinazzo

Giulia – Rosa Palasciano

Here I laugh – Maria Nazionale

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Latin America – Elio Germano

Ariaferma – Silvio Orlando

It was the hand of God – Filippo Scotti

Freaks Out – Franz Rogowski

Here I laugh – Toni Servillo

Best Supporting Actress

It was the hand of God – Luisa Ranieri

It was the hand of God – Teresa Saponangelo

The De Filippo brothers – Susy Del Giudice

L’arminuta – Vanessa Scalera

Here I laugh – Cristiana Dell’Anna

Best Supporting Actor

Ariaferma – Fabrizio Ferracane

Diabolik – Valerio Mastandrea

It was the hand of God – Toni Servillo

Freaks Out – Pietro Castellitto

Here I laugh – Eduardo Scarpetta

Best Author of Photography

Latin America – Paolo Carnera

Ariaferma – Luca Bigazzi

It was the hand of God – Daria D’Antonio

Freaks Out – Michele D’Attanasio

Here I laugh – Renato Berta

Best composer

To Chiara – Dan Romor, Benh Zeitlin

Latin America – Verdena

Ariaferma – Pasquale Scialò

Diabolik – Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi

Freaks Out – Michele Braga, Gabriele Mainetti

The De Filippo brothers – Nicola Piovani

Best Original Song

Diabolik – THE DEPTH OF THE ABYSS – Music, lyrics and interpretation by Manuel Agnelli

The De Filippo brothers – FACCIO ‘A POLKA – Nicola Piovani – Texts by Nicola Piovani, Dodo Gagliarde – Interpreted by Anna Ferraioli Ravel

L’arminuta – JUST YOU – Music and lyrics by Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia – Interpreted by Marianna Travia

Marilyn has black eyes – IN YOUR EYES – Music by Francesca Michielin, Andrea Farri – Texts and interpretation by Francesca Michielin

Small body – SMALL BODY – Music by Fredrika Stahl – Texts by Laura Samani – Interpreted by Celeste Cescutti, Popular Choir

Best Scenography

Ariaferma – Luca Servino – Susanna Abenavoli

Diabolik – Noemi Marchica – Maria Michela De Domenico

It was the hand of God – Carmine Guarino – Iole Autero

Freaks Out – Massimiliano Sturiale – Ilaria Fallacara

Here I laugh – Giancarlo Muselli, Carlo Rescigno – Laura Casalini, Francesco Fonda

Best Costumes

Diabolik – Geneva De Carolis

It was the hand of God – Mariano Tufano

Freaks Out – Mary Montalto

The De Filippo brothers – Maurizio Millenotti

Here I laugh – Ursula Patzak

Best Makeup

Diabolik – Francesca Lodoli

It was the hand of God – Vincenzo Mastrantonio

Freaks Out – Diego Prestopino – Emanuele De Luca and Davide De Luca (prosthetic or special make-up)

The De Filippo brothers – Maurizio Nardi

Here I laugh – Alessandro D’Anna

Best Hairstyle

7 women and a mystery – Alberta Giuliani

To Chiara – Giuseppina Rotolo

Diabolik – Luca Pompozzi

Freaks Out – Marco Perna

The De Filippo brothers – Francesco Pegoretti

Best Editing

To Chiara – Affonso Goncalves

Ariaferma – Carlotta Cristiani

It was the hand of God – Cristiano Travaglioli

Ennio – Massimo Quaglia, Annalisa Schillaci

These are all David di Donatello nominations, we just have to wait until May 3rd to find out all the winners. If you are curious to find out who took home the David di Donatello 2021 statuettes, you can retrieve it here.