During the past few hours, the nominations for the David di Donatello 2022 awards have been published. The ceremony for the delivery of the statuettes will be broadcast on Tuesday 3 May 2022, in prime time on Rai 1, and will be conducted by Carlo Conti, with the participation of Drusilla Foer . Below you will find the list of films that can be voted on:
Best Film
Ariaferma – Produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina (Tempesta) – Michela Pini (Amka) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo.
It Was the Hand of God – Produced by Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.
Freaks Out – Produced by Andrea Occhiopinti, Stefano Massenzi, Mattia Guerra (Lucky Red) – Gabriele Mainetti (Goon Films) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Gabriele Mainetti.
Here I laugh – Produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori (Indigo Film) – RAI CINEMA, directed by Mario Martone.
Best Director
Ariaferma – Leonardo Di Costanzo.
It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino
Ennio – Giuseppe Tornatore
Freaks Out – Gabriele Mainetti
Here I laugh – Mario Martone
Best Directorial Debut
The bad poet – Gianluca Jodice
Maternal – Maura Delpero
Small body – Laura Samani
King Crab – Alessio Rigo De Righi, Matteo Zoppis
A female – Francesco Costabile
Best Original Screenplay
Chiara – Jonas Carpignano
Ariaferma – Leonardo Di Costanzo, Bruno Oliviero, Valia Santella
It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino
Freaks Out – Nicola Guaglianone – Gabriele Mainetti
Here I laugh – Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo
Best Non-Original Screenplay
Diabolik – Manetti Bros, Michelangelo La Neve
L’arminuta – Monica Zappelli, Donatella Di Pietrantonio
The Catholic school – Massimo Gaudioso, Luca Infascelli, Stefano Mordini
The land of the children – Filippo Gravino, Guido Iuculano, Claudio Cupellini
Three floors – Nanni Moretti, Federica Pontremoli, Valia Santella
A female – Lirio Abate, Serena Brugnolo, Adriano Chiarelli, Francesco Costabile
Best Producer
To Chiara – Jon Coplon, Paolo Carpignano, Ryan Zacarias, Jonas Carpignano (STAYBLACK PRODUCTIONS) – RAI CINEMA
Ariaferma – produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina (TEMPESTA) – Michela Pini (AMKA) – RAI CINEMA
It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Freaks Out – Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi, Mattia Guerra (LUCKY RED) – Gabriele Mainetti (GOON FILMS) – RAI CINEMA
Here I laugh – Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori (INDIGO FILM) – RAI CINEMA
Best Actress in a Leading Role
To Chiara – Swamy Rotolo
Diabolik – Miriam Leone
Freaks Out – Aurora Giovinazzo
Giulia – Rosa Palasciano
Here I laugh – Maria Nazionale
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Latin America – Elio Germano
Ariaferma – Silvio Orlando
It was the hand of God – Filippo Scotti
Freaks Out – Franz Rogowski
Here I laugh – Toni Servillo
Best Supporting Actress
It was the hand of God – Luisa Ranieri
It was the hand of God – Teresa Saponangelo
The De Filippo brothers – Susy Del Giudice
L’arminuta – Vanessa Scalera
Here I laugh – Cristiana Dell’Anna
Best Supporting Actor
Ariaferma – Fabrizio Ferracane
Diabolik – Valerio Mastandrea
It was the hand of God – Toni Servillo
Freaks Out – Pietro Castellitto
Here I laugh – Eduardo Scarpetta
Best Author of Photography
Latin America – Paolo Carnera
Ariaferma – Luca Bigazzi
It was the hand of God – Daria D’Antonio
Freaks Out – Michele D’Attanasio
Here I laugh – Renato Berta
Best composer
To Chiara – Dan Romor, Benh Zeitlin
Latin America – Verdena
Ariaferma – Pasquale Scialò
Diabolik – Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi
Freaks Out – Michele Braga, Gabriele Mainetti
The De Filippo brothers – Nicola Piovani
Best Original Song
Diabolik – THE DEPTH OF THE ABYSS – Music, lyrics and interpretation by Manuel Agnelli
The De Filippo brothers – FACCIO ‘A POLKA – Nicola Piovani – Texts by Nicola Piovani, Dodo Gagliarde – Interpreted by Anna Ferraioli Ravel
L’arminuta – JUST YOU – Music and lyrics by Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia – Interpreted by Marianna Travia
Marilyn has black eyes – IN YOUR EYES – Music by Francesca Michielin, Andrea Farri – Texts and interpretation by Francesca Michielin
Small body – SMALL BODY – Music by Fredrika Stahl – Texts by Laura Samani – Interpreted by Celeste Cescutti, Popular Choir
Best Scenography
Ariaferma – Luca Servino – Susanna Abenavoli
Diabolik – Noemi Marchica – Maria Michela De Domenico
It was the hand of God – Carmine Guarino – Iole Autero
Freaks Out – Massimiliano Sturiale – Ilaria Fallacara
Here I laugh – Giancarlo Muselli, Carlo Rescigno – Laura Casalini, Francesco Fonda
Best Costumes
Diabolik – Geneva De Carolis
It was the hand of God – Mariano Tufano
Freaks Out – Mary Montalto
The De Filippo brothers – Maurizio Millenotti
Here I laugh – Ursula Patzak
Best Makeup
Diabolik – Francesca Lodoli
It was the hand of God – Vincenzo Mastrantonio
Freaks Out – Diego Prestopino – Emanuele De Luca and Davide De Luca (prosthetic or special make-up)
The De Filippo brothers – Maurizio Nardi
Here I laugh – Alessandro D’Anna
Best Hairstyle
7 women and a mystery – Alberta Giuliani
To Chiara – Giuseppina Rotolo
Diabolik – Luca Pompozzi
Freaks Out – Marco Perna
The De Filippo brothers – Francesco Pegoretti
Best Editing
To Chiara – Affonso Goncalves
Ariaferma – Carlotta Cristiani
It was the hand of God – Cristiano Travaglioli
Ennio – Massimo Quaglia, Annalisa Schillaci
These are all David di Donatello nominations, we just have to wait until May 3rd to find out all the winners. If you are curious to find out who took home the David di Donatello 2021 statuettes, you can retrieve it here.
#David #Donatello #film #nominations #released
Leave a Reply