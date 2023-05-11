David di Donatello 2023, winners: who won the various prizes
Who are the winners of the David di Donatello 2023 who saw the awards ceremony on Rai 1 tonight – May 10th? Below is the list of who won in the various categories in the race:
UPDATING…
SPECTATOR DAVID: The big day by Massimo Venier
BEST SHORT FILM: The dependent variables by Lorenzo Tardella
Applications
Below are all the applications (nominations) for the David di Donatello 2023:
BEST FILM
- Night exterior
- Nostalgia
- The eight mountains
- The lord of the ants
- The strangeness
BEST DIRECTOR
- John Amelio – The lord of the ants
- Roberto Andò – The strangeness
- Marco Bellocchio – Night exterior
- Mario Martone – Nostalgia
- Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
- Caroline Horses – Amanda
- Jasmin Trinca – Marcel!
- Niccolo Falsetti – Margins
- Julia Louise Steigerwalt – September
- Vincent Pirrotta – Bonecrusher
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Gianni Amelio, Edoardo Petti, Federico Fava – The lord of the ants
- Roberto Andò, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso – The strangeness
- Marco Bellocchio, Stefano Bises, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino – Night exterior
- Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, Vittorio Moroni – The immensity
- Gianni Di Gregorio, Marco Pettenello – Astolfo
- Susanna Nicchiarelli – Clear
BEST NON-ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Francesca Archibugi, Laura Paolucci, Francesco Piccolo – The hummingbird
- Massimo Gaudioso, Kim Rossi Stuart – Brad
- Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo – Nostalgia
- Salvatore Mereu – Bentu
- Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains
BEST PRODUCER
- Carla Altieri, Roberto De Paolis for Young Films, Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri for Indigo Film, Rai Cinema – Princess
- Angelo Barbagallo for BIBI Film, Attilio De Razza for Tramp Limited, with Medusa Film and Rai Cinema – The strangeness
- Medusa Film, Maria Carolina Terzi, Luciano and Carlo Stella for MAD Entertainment, Roberto Sessa for Picomedia, Angelo Laudisa for Rosebud Entertainment Pictures – Nostalgia
- Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment a company of the Fremantle group, Simone Gattoni for Kavac Film – Night exterior
- Wildside a company of the Fremantle group, Rufus, Minuetto, Pyramide Productions, Vision Distribution in collaboration with Elastic, with the participation of Canala+ and Ciné+ in collaboration with Sky – The eight mountains
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
- Margherita Buy – Night exterior
- Penelope Cruz – The immensity
- Claudia Pandolfi – Drought
- Benedetta Porcaroli – Amanda
- Barbara Ronchi – September
BEST ACTOR
- Alessandro Borghi – The eight mountains
- Ficarra and Picone – The strangeness
- Fabrizio Gifuni – Night exterior
- Luigi Lo Cascio – The lord of the ants
- Luca Marinelli – The eight mountains
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Giulia went – The strangeness
- Emanuella Fanelli – Drought
- Daniela Marra – Night exterior
- Joan Midday – Amanda
- Aurora Quattrocchi – Nostalgia
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Francesco Di Leva – Nostalgia
- Aelius Germanus – The lord of the ants
- Fausto Russo Alesi Night exterior
- Toni Servillo – Night exterior
- Philip Timi – The eight mountains
BEST AUTHOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
- Maurizio Calvesi – The strangeness
- Paolo Carnera – Nostalgia
- Francis Di Giacomo – Night exterior
- Reuben Impens – The eight mountains
- Gianni Mammalotti – Sunday Stories
BEST MUSICIAN
- Stefano Bollani – The pataf
- Michele Braga, Emanuele Bossi – The strangeness
- Fabio Massimo Capogrosso – Night exterior
- Daniel Norgren – The eight mountains
- Franco Piersanti – Drought
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- Dear distant love – Music by Sergio Endrigo; Texts by Riccardo Senigallia; Played by Marco Mengoni – The hummingbird
- Culagni asses – Music by Stefano Bollani; Texts by Luigi Malerba, Stefano Bollani; Played by Stefano Bollani – The pataf
- The swamp – Music and lyrics by Niccolò Falsetti, Giacomo Pieri, Alessio Ricciotti, Francesco Turbanti; Performed by Francesco Turbanti, Emanuele Linfatti, Matteo Creatini – Margins
- Bullets (I’ll eat your heart) – Music by Joan Thiele, Elisa Toffoli, Emanuele Triglia; Texts and interpretation by Elodie, Joan Thiele – I eat your heart
- If you want me – Music, lyrics and interpretation by Diodato – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
- Giada Calabria, Loredana Raffi – The strangeness
- Andrea Castorina, Marco Martucci, Laura Casalini – Night exterior
- Marta Maffucci, Carolina Ferrara – The lord of the ants
- Massimiliano Nocente, Marcella Galeone – The eight mountains
- Tonino Zera, Maria Grazia Schirippa, Marco Bagnoli – The shadow of Caravaggio
BEST COSTUMES
- Maria Rita Barbera – The strangeness
- Daria Calvelli – Night exterior
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Clear
- Valentina Monticelli – The lord of the ants
- Charles Poggioli – The shadow of Caravaggio
BEST TRICK
- Paola Gattabrusi, Lorenzo Tamburini – The hummingbird
- Enrico Iacoponi – Night exterior
- Federico Laurenti, Lorenzo Tamburini – Dante
- Luigi Rocchetti – The shadow of Caravaggio
- Esme Sciaroni – The lord of the ants
BEST HAIRSTYLE
- Desiree Corridoni – The shadow of Caravaggio
- Alberta Giuliani – Night exterior
- Samantha Mura – The lord of the ants
- Rudy Sifari – The strangeness
- Daniela Tartari – The immensity
BEST EDITOR
- Esmeralda Calabria – The strangeness
- Francesca Calvelli with the collaboration of Claudio Misantoni – Night exterior
- Nico Leunen – The eight mountains
- Simona Paggi – The lord of the ants
- Jacopo Quadri – Nostalgia
BEST SOUND
- Gaetano Carito, Lilio Rosato, Nadia Paone – Night exterior
- Emanuele Cecere, Silvia Moraes, Giancarlo Rutigliano – Nostalgia
- Emanuele Cicconi, Mimmo Granata, Alberto Bernardi – The lord of the ants
- Carlo Missidenti, Marta Billingsley, Gianni Pallotto – The strangeness
- Alessandro Palmerini, Alessandro Feletti, Marco Falloni – The eight mountains
BEST DIGITAL EFFECTS
- Alessio Bertotti – Dampyr
- Massimo Cipollina – Night exterior
- Marco Geracitano – Drought
- Rodolfo Migliari – The eight mountains
- Simone Silvestri, Vito Picchienna – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!
DAVID YOUNG
- I run to you
- The hummingbird
- The shadow of Caravaggio
- The strangeness
- The eight mountains
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Bones and All
- Elvis
- Licorice Pizza
- The Fabelmans
- Triangle of Sadness
BEST DOCUMENTARY – CECILIA MANGINI AWARD
- The circle by Sophie Chiarello
- Travelling by Gianfranco Rossi
- Kill Me If You Can by Alex Infascelli
- The shyness of the hair by Valentina Bertani
- Wake me up at midnight by Francesco Patierno
BEST SHORT FILM
- Albertine Where Are You? by Maria Guidone
- Ambassadors by Francesco Romano
- The conspiracy theorist barber by Valerio Ferrara
- They called it Cargo by Marco Signoretti
#David #Donatello #winners #won #prizes
Leave a Reply