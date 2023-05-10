David di Donatello 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the event

Tonight, Wednesday 10 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 the 68th edition of the David di Donatello Awards will be broadcast, the gala of Italian cinema which will take place for the first time in the Cinecittà@Lumina, a studio complex managed by Cinecittà . At the management Carlo Conti and Matilde Gioli. Directed by Maurizio Pagnussat. Where to see the David di Donatello 2023 live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 10 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

David di Donatello 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Previews and guests

We have seen where to see the David di Donatello 2023 on TV and live streaming, but what are the previews? Twenty-five David di Donatello Awards and Special Davids will be awarded during the ceremony. The David for Lifetime Achievement 2023 will go to Marina Cicogna, who produced some of the most important films in the history of Italian and international cinema.

Two, however, the David Speciali: to Isabella Rossellini, one of the best known and most appreciated Italian actresses in the world, and to Enrico Vanzina, one of the filmmakers most loved by the Italian public, especially in pairs with her late brother Carlo. “The big day”, directed by Massimo Venier with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo is the winner of the David dello Spectatore, while “The dependent variables” by Lorenzo Tardella goes the David di Donatello for Best Short Film. Among the guests of the evening, the American actor and director Matt Dillon, who will be at the next Cannes Film Festival among the protagonists of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and the singers Matteo Bocelli and Noemi.