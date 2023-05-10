David di Donatello 2023, nominations: all candidates for the awards
What are the nominations for the David di Donatello 2023, scheduled tonight – 10 May – at 21.30 on Rai 1? Below are all the nominees for the various categories:
BEST FILM
- Night exterior
- Nostalgia
- The eight mountains
- The lord of the ants
- The strangeness
BEST DIRECTOR
- John Amelio – The lord of the ants
- Roberto Andò – The strangeness
- Marco Bellocchio – Night exterior
- Mario Martone – Nostalgia
- Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
- Caroline Horses – Amanda
- Jasmin Trinca – Marcel!
- Niccolo Falsetti – Margins
- Julia Louise Steigerwalt – September
- Vincent Pirrotta – Bonecrusher
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Gianni Amelio, Edoardo Petti, Federico Fava – The lord of the ants
- Roberto Andò, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso – The strangeness
- Marco Bellocchio, Stefano Bises, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino – Night exterior
- Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, Vittorio Moroni – The immensity
- Gianni Di Gregorio, Marco Pettenello – Astolfo
- Susanna Nicchiarelli – Clear
BEST NON-ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Francesca Archibugi, Laura Paolucci, Francesco Piccolo – The hummingbird
- Massimo Gaudioso, Kim Rossi Stuart – Brad
- Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo – Nostalgia
- Salvatore Mereu – Bentu
- Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains
BEST PRODUCER
- Carla Altieri, Roberto De Paolis for Young Films, Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri for Indigo Film, Rai Cinema – Princess
- Angelo Barbagallo for BIBI Film, Attilio De Razza for Tramp Limited, with Medusa Film and Rai Cinema – The strangeness
- Medusa Film, Maria Carolina Terzi, Luciano and Carlo Stella for MAD Entertainment, Roberto Sessa for Picomedia, Angelo Laudisa for Rosebud Entertainment Pictures – Nostalgia
- Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment a company of the Fremantle group, Simone Gattoni for Kavac Film – Night exterior
- Wildside a company of the Fremantle group, Rufus, Minuetto, Pyramide Productions, Vision Distribution in collaboration with Elastic, with the participation of Canala+ and Ciné+ in collaboration with Sky – The eight mountains
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
- Margherita Buy – Night exterior
- Penelope Cruz – The immensity
- Claudia Pandolfi – Drought
- Benedetta Porcaroli – Amanda
- Barbara Ronchi – September
BEST ACTOR
- Alessandro Borghi – The eight mountains
- Ficarra and Picone – The strangeness
- Fabrizio Gifuni – Night exterior
- Luigi Lo Cascio – The lord of the ants
- Luca Marinelli – The eight mountains
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Giulia went – The strangeness
- Emanuella Fanelli – Drought
- Daniela Marra – Night exterior
- Joan Midday – Amanda
- Aurora Quattrocchi – Nostalgia
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Francesco Di Leva – Nostalgia
- Aelius Germanus – The lord of the ants
- Fausto Russo Alesi Night exterior
- Toni Servillo – Night exterior
- Philip Timi – The eight mountains
BEST AUTHOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
- Maurizio Calvesi – The strangeness
- Paolo Carnera – Nostalgia
- Francis Di Giacomo – Night exterior
- Reuben Impens – The eight mountains
- Gianni Mammalotti – Sunday Stories
BEST MUSICIAN
- Stefano Bollani – The pataf
- Michele Braga, Emanuele Bossi – The strangeness
- Fabio Massimo Capogrosso – Night exterior
- Daniel Norgren – The eight mountains
- Franco Piersanti – Drought
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- Dear distant love – Music by Sergio Endrigo; Texts by Riccardo Senigallia; Played by Marco Mengoni – The hummingbird
- Culagni asses – Music by Stefano Bollani; Texts by Luigi Malerba, Stefano Bollani; Played by Stefano Bollani – The pataf
- The swamp – Music and lyrics by Niccolò Falsetti, Giacomo Pieri, Alessio Ricciotti, Francesco Turbanti; Performed by Francesco Turbanti, Emanuele Linfatti, Matteo Creatini – Margins
- Bullets (I’ll eat your heart) – Music by Joan Thiele, Elisa Toffoli, Emanuele Triglia; Texts and interpretation by Elodie, Joan Thiele – I eat your heart
- If you want me – Music, lyrics and interpretation by Diodato – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!
BEST SCENOGRAPHY
- Giada Calabria, Loredana Raffi – The strangeness
- Andrea Castorina, Marco Martucci, Laura Casalini – Night exterior
- Marta Maffucci, Carolina Ferrara – The lord of the ants
- Massimiliano Nocente, Marcella Galeone – The eight mountains
- Tonino Zera, Maria Grazia Schirippa, Marco Bagnoli – The shadow of Caravaggio
BEST COSTUMES
- Maria Rita Barbera – The strangeness
- Daria Calvelli – Night exterior
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Clear
- Valentina Monticelli – The lord of the ants
- Charles Poggioli – The shadow of Caravaggio
BEST TRICK
- Paola Gattabrusi, Lorenzo Tamburini – The hummingbird
- Enrico Iacoponi – Night exterior
- Federico Laurenti, Lorenzo Tamburini – Dante
- Luigi Rocchetti – The shadow of Caravaggio
- Esme Sciaroni – The lord of the ants
BEST HAIRSTYLE
- Desiree Corridoni – The shadow of Caravaggio
- Alberta Giuliani – Night exterior
- Samantha Mura – The lord of the ants
- Rudy Sifari – The strangeness
- Daniela Tartari – The immensity
BEST EDITOR
- Esmeralda Calabria – The strangeness
- Francesca Calvelli with the collaboration of Claudio Misantoni – Night exterior
- Nico Leunen – The eight mountains
- Simona Paggi – The lord of the ants
- Jacopo Quadri – Nostalgia
BEST SOUND
- Gaetano Carito, Lilio Rosato, Nadia Paone – Night exterior
- Emanuele Cecere, Silvia Moraes, Giancarlo Rutigliano – Nostalgia
- Emanuele Cicconi, Mimmo Granata, Alberto Bernardi – The lord of the ants
- Carlo Missidenti, Marta Billingsley, Gianni Pallotto – The strangeness
- Alessandro Palmerini, Alessandro Feletti, Marco Falloni – The eight mountains
BEST DIGITAL EFFECTS
- Alessio Bertotti – Dampyr
- Massimo Cipollina – Night exterior
- Marco Geracitano – Drought
- Rodolfo Migliari – The eight mountains
- Simone Silvestri, Vito Picchienna – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!
DAVID YOUNG
- I run to you
- The hummingbird
- The shadow of Caravaggio
- The strangeness
- The eight mountains
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Bones and All
- Elvis
- Licorice Pizza
- The Fabelmans
- Triangle of Sadness
BEST DOCUMENTARY – CECILIA MANGINI AWARD
- The circle by Sophie Chiarello
- Travelling by Gianfranco Rossi
- Kill Me If You Can by Alex Infascelli
- The shyness of the hair by Valentina Bertani
- Wake me up at midnight by Francesco Patierno
BEST SHORT FILM
The winner is The dependent variables by Lorenzo Tardella. The other candidates:
- Albertine Where Are You? by Maria Guidone
- Ambassadors by Francesco Romano
- The conspiracy theorist barber by Valerio Ferrara
- They called it Cargo by Marco Signoretti
SPECTATOR DAVID (awarded to the Italian film that has totaled the highest number of spectators calculated by 28 February 2023)
The big day by Massimo Venier
Streaming and TV
We have seen the nominations for the David di Donatello 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 10 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#David #Donatello #nominations #candidates #awards
Leave a Reply