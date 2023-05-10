David di Donatello 2023: nominations, hosts, guests and streaming

Tonight, Wednesday 10 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 the 68th edition of the David di Donatello Awards will be broadcast, the gala of Italian cinema which will take place for the first time in the Cinecittà@Lumina, a studio complex managed by Cinecittà . At the management Carlo Conti and Matilde Gioli. Directed by Maurizio Pagnussat. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

Twenty-five David di Donatello Awards and Special Davids will be awarded during the ceremony. The David for Lifetime Achievement 2023 will go to Marina Cicogna, who produced some of the most important films in the history of Italian and international cinema. Two, however, the David Speciali: to Isabella Rossellini, one of the best known and most appreciated Italian actresses in the world, and to Enrico Vanzina, one of the filmmakers most loved by the Italian public, especially in pairs with her late brother Carlo. “The big day”, directed by Massimo Venier with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo is the winner of the David dello Spectatore, while “The dependent variables” by Lorenzo Tardella goes the David di Donatello for Best Short Film. Among the guests of the evening, the American actor and director Matt Dillon, who will be at the next Cannes Film Festival among the protagonists of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, and the singers Matteo Bocelli and Noemi.

David di Donatello 2023: nominations (nominations)

What are the nominations for the David di Donatello 2023? Below are all the nominees for the various categories:

BEST FILM

Night exterior

Nostalgia

The eight mountains

The lord of the ants

The strangeness

BEST DIRECTOR

John Amelio – The lord of the ants

Roberto Andò – The strangeness

Marco Bellocchio – Night exterior

Mario Martone – Nostalgia

Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

Caroline Horses – Amanda

Jasmin Trinca – Marcel!

Niccolo Falsetti – Margins

Julia Louise Steigerwalt – September

Vincent Pirrotta – Bonecrusher

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Gianni Amelio, Edoardo Petti, Federico Fava – The lord of the ants

Roberto Andò, Ugo Chiti, Massimo Gaudioso – The strangeness

Marco Bellocchio, Stefano Bises, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino – Night exterior

Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, Vittorio Moroni – The immensity

Gianni Di Gregorio, Marco Pettenello – Astolfo

Susanna Nicchiarelli – Clear

BEST NON-ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Francesca Archibugi, Laura Paolucci, Francesco Piccolo – The hummingbird

Massimo Gaudioso, Kim Rossi Stuart – Brad

Mario Martone, Ippolita Di Majo – Nostalgia

Salvatore Mereu – Bentu

Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersh – The eight mountains

BEST PRODUCER

Carla Altieri, Roberto De Paolis for Young Films, Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri for Indigo Film, Rai Cinema – Princess

Angelo Barbagallo for BIBI Film, Attilio De Razza for Tramp Limited, with Medusa Film and Rai Cinema – The strangeness

Medusa Film, Maria Carolina Terzi, Luciano and Carlo Stella for MAD Entertainment, Roberto Sessa for Picomedia, Angelo Laudisa for Rosebud Entertainment Pictures – Nostalgia

Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment a company of the Fremantle group, Simone Gattoni for Kavac Film – Night exterior

Wildside a company of the Fremantle group, Rufus, Minuetto, Pyramide Productions, Vision Distribution in collaboration with Elastic, with the participation of Canala+ and Ciné+ in collaboration with Sky – The eight mountains

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Margherita Buy – Night exterior

Penelope Cruz – The immensity

Claudia Pandolfi – Drought

Benedetta Porcaroli – Amanda

Barbara Ronchi – September

BEST ACTOR

Alessandro Borghi – The eight mountains

Ficarra and Picone – The strangeness

Fabrizio Gifuni – Night exterior

Luigi Lo Cascio – The lord of the ants

Luca Marinelli – The eight mountains

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Giulia went – The strangeness

Emanuella Fanelli – Drought

Daniela Marra – Night exterior

Joan Midday – Amanda

Aurora Quattrocchi – Nostalgia

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Francesco Di Leva – Nostalgia

Aelius Germanus – The lord of the ants

Fausto Russo Alesi Night exterior

Toni Servillo – Night exterior

Philip Timi – The eight mountains

BEST AUTHOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Maurizio Calvesi – The strangeness

Paolo Carnera – Nostalgia

Francis Di Giacomo – Night exterior

Reuben Impens – The eight mountains

Gianni Mammalotti – Sunday Stories

BEST MUSICIAN

Stefano Bollani – The pataf

Michele Braga, Emanuele Bossi – The strangeness

Fabio Massimo Capogrosso – Night exterior

Daniel Norgren – The eight mountains

Franco Piersanti – Drought

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Dear distant love – Music by Sergio Endrigo; Texts by Riccardo Senigallia; Played by Marco Mengoni – The hummingbird

Culagni asses – Music by Stefano Bollani; Texts by Luigi Malerba, Stefano Bollani; Played by Stefano Bollani – The pataf

The swamp – Music and lyrics by Niccolò Falsetti, Giacomo Pieri, Alessio Ricciotti, Francesco Turbanti; Performed by Francesco Turbanti, Emanuele Linfatti, Matteo Creatini – Margins

Bullets (I’ll eat your heart) – Music by Joan Thiele, Elisa Toffoli, Emanuele Triglia; Texts and interpretation by Elodie, Joan Thiele – I eat your heart

If you want me – Music, lyrics and interpretation by Diodato – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!

BEST SCENOGRAPHY

Giada Calabria, Loredana Raffi – The strangeness

Andrea Castorina, Marco Martucci, Laura Casalini – Night exterior

Marta Maffucci, Carolina Ferrara – The lord of the ants

Massimiliano Nocente, Marcella Galeone – The eight mountains

Tonino Zera, Maria Grazia Schirippa, Marco Bagnoli – The shadow of Caravaggio

BEST COSTUMES

Maria Rita Barbera – The strangeness

Daria Calvelli – Night exterior

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Clear

Valentina Monticelli – The lord of the ants

Charles Poggioli – The shadow of Caravaggio

BEST TRICK

Paola Gattabrusi, Lorenzo Tamburini – The hummingbird

Enrico Iacoponi – Night exterior

Federico Laurenti, Lorenzo Tamburini – Dante

Luigi Rocchetti – The shadow of Caravaggio

Esme Sciaroni – The lord of the ants

BEST HAIRSTYLE

Desiree Corridoni – The shadow of Caravaggio

Alberta Giuliani – Night exterior

Samantha Mura – The lord of the ants

Rudy Sifari – The strangeness

Daniela Tartari – The immensity

BEST EDITOR

Esmeralda Calabria – The strangeness

Francesca Calvelli with the collaboration of Claudio Misantoni – Night exterior

Nico Leunen – The eight mountains

Simona Paggi – The lord of the ants

Jacopo Quadri – Nostalgia

BEST SOUND

Gaetano Carito, Lilio Rosato, Nadia Paone – Night exterior

Emanuele Cecere, Silvia Moraes, Giancarlo Rutigliano – Nostalgia

Emanuele Cicconi, Mimmo Granata, Alberto Bernardi – The lord of the ants

Carlo Missidenti, Marta Billingsley, Gianni Pallotto – The strangeness

Alessandro Palmerini, Alessandro Feletti, Marco Falloni – The eight mountains

BEST DIGITAL EFFECTS

Alessio Bertotti – Dampyr

Massimo Cipollina – Night exterior

Marco Geracitano – Drought

Rodolfo Migliari – The eight mountains

Simone Silvestri, Vito Picchienna – Diabolik – Ginko on the attack!

DAVID YOUNG

I run to you

The hummingbird

The shadow of Caravaggio

The strangeness

The eight mountains

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bones and All

Elvis

Licorice Pizza

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

BEST DOCUMENTARY – CECILIA MANGINI AWARD

The circle by Sophie Chiarello

Travelling by Gianfranco Rossi

Kill Me If You Can by Alex Infascelli

The shyness of the hair by Valentina Bertani

Wake me up at midnight by Francesco Patierno

BEST SHORT FILM

The winner is The dependent variables by Lorenzo Tardella. The other candidates:

Albertine Where Are You? by Maria Guidone

Ambassadors by Francesco Romano

The conspiracy theorist barber by Valerio Ferrara

They called it Cargo by Marco Signoretti

SPECTATOR DAVID (awarded to the Italian film that has totaled the highest number of spectators calculated by 28 February 2023)

The big day by Massimo Venier

Streaming and TV

Where to see the David di Donatello 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 10 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.