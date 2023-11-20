The Saudi Arabian league has hit the table, from being practically unknown it has become a league with great power of attraction for footballers, thanks to its salaries. In the last summer market, it was the second league that spent the most money on transfers, 946.88 million euros, only behind the Premier League.
Since Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way in January 2023, several world football stars such as Benzema, Kanté and Neymar have followed him, who were seduced by the Saudi Pro League and its economic power, and decided to change European football for Saudi football.
There have been few great players who have resisted temptation, but there are some and one of them is David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper is currently without a team after ending his contract with Manchester United and not having reached an agreement to renew. Since then, Saudi league clubs have tried to sign him without success.
90min He understands that the interest of Saudi clubs in signing De Gea is still strong, but the player’s plans do not go through Arabia and he has ruled out the option of signing for the Saudi league.
Al Nassr, the club in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, has been clear in its intentions to try to attract De Gea, but sources have confirmed that the footballer has once again said no to a possible signing in the winter market.
Another option that opens up for De Gea is the MLS, since David Beckham’s Inter Miami would also be willing to sign the goalkeeper, and thus join Mesi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and company. However, De Gea still believes that he can still play at the highest level and would prefer to stay in Europe, although there are few opportunities for him at the moment. One option, he could wait for the summer market, when the chances of getting a big transfer would be much greater.
