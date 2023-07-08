David de Gea has confirmed that he is leaving Manchester United this summer after failing to reach an agreement to sign a new contract with the Red Devils. The goalkeeper’s contract expired on June 30, so he leaves as a free agent after 12 seasons.
At first, Manchester United offered him a renewal offer that the goalkeeper accepted but the club ended up withdrawing it. Finally, this renewal has not been produced, so both parties will separate their paths after more than a decade together.
On his Instagram account, the goalkeeper wanted to say goodbye to his fans for all these years.
“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United fans. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love of the last 12 years. We have come a long way since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I felt incredible pride every time I put on this shirt, leading the team, representing this institution, the greatest club in the world was an honor only given to a few lucky footballers.
It has been an unforgettable and successful period since I arrived here. I did not think that leaving Madrid as a child we would achieve what we did together.”
“Now is the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in a new environment. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has formed me and will never leave me,” concluded the footballer’s message.
