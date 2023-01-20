The interpreter passed away at the age of 81. Excellent and controversial were the adjectives that marked his musical career. He is considered one of the founders of the Los Angeles rock community. From there came, years later, performers like ‘The Eagles’.

He had Bob Dylan, who is considered a Rock institution, write in his memoirs about him. The Nobel Prize winner for literature also described him as “a colorful and unpredictable character” who “did not get along with many people and had a beautiful voice: an architect of harmony.”

He was referring to David Crosby, the founder of the Los Angeles rock community, from which names like ‘The Eagles’ would emerge. This Thursday his death was reported. According to the AP news agency, the exact time of death is not yet known.

Other media outlets include the statement that confirmed the news. “It is with great sadness, after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was surrounded by love for his wife and soul mate, Jan, and his son Django,” the note read.

The most atrocious truths or inexplicable criticisms came out of his mouth. This, mixed with excessive drug use, led to his bankruptcy. He was imprisoned in Texas, where he was rehabilitated. It was a year behind bars for charges of possession of weapons and drugs.

One of the lines of his autobiography, published in 1988, demonstrates the above. “I have always said that I took the guitar as a shortcut to sex and after my first joint I was sure that if everyone smoked marijuana, the war would end (…) I was right about sex. I was wrong when it came to drugs.”

He went through musical groups such as ‘The Byrds’, who rose to fame with the version of ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’, by Bob Dylan. His disagreement with the members of the band led to his expulsion. He later founded Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), a project that Neil Young also joined. The group disintegrated some time later.

Experts agree that both musical projects were crucial for the development of Country Rock and Folk Rock.

Crosby’s health problems were not few. After decades of drug use, she underwent a liver transplant in 1994. The medical procedure was taken over by Phil Collins. Diabetes, hepatitis C and another more delicate surgery, a cardiac one, were on her list of ailments.

With the group CSN, he popularized songs like ‘Long Time Gone’ or ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and won a Grammy Award for ‘best new artist’, which launched them onto the international stage. Despite being a defender of peace, he was always in confrontation with the musicians in his environment.

His official ‘Croz’ name was David Van Cortlandt Crosby. He was born in Los Angeles. He was the son of Floyd Crosby, an Academy Award-winning cinematographer. From an early age he listened to genres like Jazz or classical music.

In his family circle he liked music. They used to sing and play various instruments. However, he stressed that “when Rock ‘n’ Roll came and the Elvis era came, he owned America. I didn’t like it, ”he concluded.

In his last years he developed dissimilar tours. His career was also developed solo. His last album was titled ‘For Free’ and it came out in 2021.

With AP and EFE