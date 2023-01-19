American rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81. His agent gave the news. The singer passed away surrounded by his loving family, and “his legacy will live on through his legendary music,” his wife said. Crosby was a founding member of two seminal bands of the 1960s: “The Byrds’ and ‘Crosby, Stills and Nash’ (to which Neil Young was added), influencing many great artists.In his long career he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

David Crosby was born in Los Angeles on August 4, 1941. Throughout his remarkable career, he has created songs that are true touchstones for more than three generations, not only as a solo artist, but as a founding member of The Byrds in the mid-1940s. ’60, by Crosby, Stills & Nash (winners of the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1969) and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He was a pioneer of folk-rock, not only with his committed music, but also by donating the proceeds of his concerts to many social causes. He epitomized the 1960s lifestyle to the fullest, later struggling with his addictions for many years. Although he was still active on social media, he had given up on plans to return to performing live, a plan he spoke about again in an interview last year. And his wife Jan Dance, in saying goodbye to her ”beloved David”, speaks of a ”long illness”. “While he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will live on through his legendary music. He will be greatly missed. At this time we respectfully request that our privacy be respected , as we try to deal with this grave loss,” says his wife.

Commenting on Crosby’s disappearance on social media is, among others, Graham Nash: together they had been the protagonists of a long artistic partnership. “It is with deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed away. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always meant to me and David more than everything else was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with each other and the deep friendship we shared all these long years.” “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a huge void of pure personality and talent in this world. He expressed his mind, heart and passion through his beautiful music and he leaves an incredible legacy. Those are the things that matter the most. My heart truly goes out to his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and everyone he’s touched in this world,” concludes Nash.