David Crosby during one of the benefit concerts in which he participated in favor of various social causes. / Reuters

David Crosby, one of the most influential folk-rock singers and guitarists of the 1960s and 1970s, co-author of songs like ‘Eight Miles High’ or ‘Lady Friend’, died this Thursday at the age of 81, according to the publication ‘Variety’, which included a statement from Crosby’s wife. “It is with great sadness, after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” wrote his wife, Jan Dance. “He was surrounded by his wife and soul mate Jan and his son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us, “Dance continued in her note, in which she emphasized that” his legacy will live on through music legendary of him ».

One of the great protagonists of the hippie wave of the sixties, Crosby made history as a founding member of two revered bands. Thus, in 1965, he founded The Byrds along with Gene Clark, Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke. Those from Los Angeles combined some delicious melodies, in the Beatle key, with more traditional sounds and instruments, laying the foundations of a folk-rock that ended up influencing a good part of the bands that would come after it. Later they would add psychedelic touches and also approach country music. Author of songs like ‘Everybody’s Been Burned’, Crosby ended up being expelled from the band due to artistic disagreements.

It didn’t matter. In 1968 he founded the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash with musicians who had left other bands. There were Stephen Stills, from Buffalo Springfield, and Graham Nash, from The Hollies. Together, in 1969 they published a first album that continued on the path of folk-rock. Later the singer-songwriter Neil Young joined the trio and the formation was renamed Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). The quartet already sold 8 million copies of their album ‘Dèja vu’ (1970). His participation in both bands led to his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Beyond The Byrds and CSNY, Crosby also forged a solo career. The last of his albums, ‘For Free’, was published in 2021.

His presence on social networks like Twitter was very common. In addition to talking about politics and the environment, Crosby liked to keep up with her followers and often struck up conversations. Precisely in one of those conversations, Crosby made public that, after having remained sober for fourteen years, without consuming any type of narcotic substance, he had recently returned to smoking marijuana. And it is that in the eighties, the musician had several problems derived from substance abuse. Not surprisingly, he went to prison for nine months after being convicted of crimes related to weapons and drugs in 1985.