When, in 1996, it was released Crash, a film adaptation of the homonymous novel by JG Ballard directed by David Cronenberg (Toronto, 77 years old), who was familiar with the trajectory of both creators could not imagine a more consistent alliance. Writer and filmmaker seemed two sensibilities destined to meet in an electrifying frontal collision like the one that would unite the destinies of the protagonist of the novel, explicit alter ego by Ballard, and Vaughan, an enigmatic character obsessed by the sexual power unleashed in traffic accidents and by the fetishistic fascination of the wounds produced in the obscene communion between flesh and metal. And yet, the Ballard and Cronenberg thing was not exactly love at first sight. “I had not read anything of his at the time he published the novel Crash. I knew who he was, but I had not approached his work, “says the filmmaker in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS from his home in Vancouver. “It was producer Jeremy Thomas who asked me to adapt the novel in the eighties. I started reading it and I didn’t like it at all, to the point that I gave up reading. I didn’t go into his weird and clinical style at all and told Jeremy I didn’t want to adapt it. The fact is that Thomas and I became friends, a few years passed and I resumed reading and, at that moment, I realized that Ballard’s work was brilliant, in a sense I managed to understand the novel in a way that had not achieved before. And then I told Jeremy that if he was still interested in producing it, I was willing to adapt it, “he explains.

David Cronenberg, the veteran of the future

Now, Crash it returns to the screens in a restored 4K version, like a transgression car with its body polished to launch its triumphant 25th anniversary race. “4K has allowed us to get the best possible version of the film. It is not only a question of texture of the image, but also of sound design, because in its day we had only a stereo mix and now the sound engineers have been able to develop a splendid job, obtaining an enveloping, metallic, mechanical result. I’m not a celluloid freak. I firmly believe in the superiority of digital cinema ”.

They came from within … (1975), the Canadian’s first commercial feature film, was released the same year that the British JG Ballard (Shanghai, 1930- London, 2009) published his influential novel Skyscraper. There were few who detected a certain supernatural brotherhood between the two works. The film seemed a chronologically impossible adaptation of that book with which Ballard continued to delve into the psychopathology of everyday life that he had begun to explore in the revolutionary The display of atrocities (1970). “It seems that we were both responding to the same ethosWe understood some things that were not so obvious to the rest of society at the time, ”says Cronenberg. “I didn’t know anything about his work and he, of course, didn’t know my work either. We had the antennas synchronized on the same wavelength and we received the same type of signals from the atmosphere at the time. In retrospect, it is easy to spot similarities between Skyscraper and They came from within …, but there was no influence between us; we were both simply letting ourselves be influenced by the sign of the times ”.

The similarities between the Ballard and Cronenberg trajectories don’t end there. The first creative steps of both were inscribed, with a clearly heterodox imprint, in the generic framework of science fiction, but, at a certain point in his career, the writer began to develop his novels in the strict present, using a slightly distorted realistic record. Little by little, Cronenberg’s cinema was also abandoning his poetics of the new flesh not to betray himself, but to continue talking about the same thing — of the transforming power of the unconscious, of the drive — in films of difficult generic cataloging such as M. Butterfly (1993), Spider (2002), A history of violence (2005), Eastern promises (2007), A dangerous method (2011) or Cosmopolis (2012).

At the Cannes festival, Crash received the special award from the jury, but Cronenberg remembers that the reaction of the press was not exactly unanimous, nor friendly. “The novel was well known and had been published more than twenty years ago. I never thought that I could generate such a heated controversy. Gilles Jacob, Festival Director, told me that he had scheduled it in the middle of the competition because he expected the film to explode like a bomb. I took it as a well-meaning exaggeration, but I was right. The press conference was extraordinary. They attacked us a lot. There was a critic who said that he adored the book, but that the film was indefensible. Ballard cut him off saying no, the movie was so much better than the original. It was a very generous gesture on his part. The worst thing that can happen to you when you present a film is that nobody cares, that there are no reactions of any kind, ”he recalls. Twenty-five years later, the excellence of Crash It seems beyond any doubt, while the filmmaker prepares the adaptation, which he still does not know if it will take the form of a film or a television series, of Consumed, his first novel, a brilliant synthesis of his obsessions that he published when, after the premiere of Maps to the Stars (2014), believed that retirement was going to be his only destination.