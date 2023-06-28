The DC Extended Universe is about to change forever now that James Gunn has taken the creative reins on the film franchise. One of the most drastic changes will be introducing a new Superman and leave behind the passage of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel since 2013. Much has been rumored about it, but we already have answers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these were the finalists: Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men”), Tom Brittney (“Outlander”) and David Corenswet (“Hollywood”). After several tests by the production company, Corenswet was chosen to become the iconic superhero in the film “Superman: Legacy“.

Who is David Corenswet?

David Corenswet is known for his roles in the Netflix series “Hollywood” and “The Politician,” both backed by Ryan Murphy. Likewise, he has participated in productions such as the slasher movie “Pearl” and “We own this city.” He is also expected to see him in “Lady in the lake” and in the sequel to “Twister”.

It should be noted that playing Superman will mean a great change for Corenswet’s career, since he will be the protagonist of a super production with a very high budget. In addition, you will have the high expectations of the fans for being the replacement of Henry Cavill and the new face of the most iconic superhero of DC Comics.

When is “Superman: Legacy” released?

At the moment, “Superman: legacy” does not have a specific release date, since filming is scheduled to start in early 2024. The release of the tape is expected to be in mid-July 2025.

