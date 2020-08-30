The 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020, marked by the coronavirus crisis and played without an audience, saw David Checa again on the podium. The Spanish, together with Jeremy Guarnoni and Erwan Nigon, Enlisted in the Kawasaki SRC France team, they finished in second position behind the Honda TSR team, which took the victory with a distance of two laps. The Suzuki team completed the podium with third place.

The Honda team, made up of the trio of Mike Di Meglio, Josh Hook and Freddy Forayse, took the lead after the third hour and has since dominated the race on pace and tire management. Not even the rain that appeared in the last hours of the race could stop the TSR Honda. In addition, a mechanical problem for the Checa team in the early morning put things even more in the face of Honda, while the Kawasaki TSR had to be used to recover the second place that they lost in the night against Suzuki. A fall of Gregg black with the Suzuki he left David Checa second, a position that they would not lose anymore



On the other hand, Nico Terol, who also competed in the test with VRD Experiences, finally fifth in goal, had to be admitted to a hospital due to a blood infection caused according to the first information by appendicitis.

