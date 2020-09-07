Add and go. David Castro Pazos (Cuntis, Pontevedra, October 9, 1995) has develop into new participant of CD Numancia after rescinding this Sunday your contractual relationship with Valencia CF, crew that had its federative rights. David Castro is a defending of nice significance (exceeds 1.90) and might act each as a center-back and as a left-back and has a number of seasons of expertise in Second B. Final season he performed for Valencia Mestalla and the final two seasons he did so within the Pontevedra, membership by which he was shaped. David Castro has signed with CD Numancia for the subsequent two seasons.