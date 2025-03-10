David Cantero You are being news for your sudden exit of Telecinco news after 15 years at the head of them. Cantero was in charge of presenting the news on the weekends with his partner María Casado, who has become the presenter of this newsletter of Weekend in one of Mediaset’s news and with whom he had already coincided in his previous stage in TVE.

Therefore, the Catalan, this Saturday, in one of her most complicated news, wanted to dedicate a beautiful tribute to her screenmant. “For me today it is an unusual farewell, they see it. I am alone, but they have realized today, maybe my look They liked it. I don’t know if you will have already suspected who this tie is. He is not with me today, it is from David, but today I had that need to feel it close, that’s why I put it on. “

“I’m going to take advantage of that David, you know, he is a man, he is a gentleman as he has always been. He has said goodbye as he always does: in silence and almost tiptoe, in that we are quite the same. Today has been a difficult day for me. I just wanted to tell him that I love him very much, “said the excited journalist.

Hours later, Cantero wanted to return the gesture And he has dedicated a letter in the networks no less exciting: “Life, so capricious, seems determined to get together and separate with the same effort …“The journalist has written.

“I leave you here some Photos of our first timeit seemed then that it could not be better, until we got together a few months ago … with you it is always better, always, and We must not rule out meet again behind and in front of the cameras … It is impossible not to love you Loquita! … endless! … , “he concluded.