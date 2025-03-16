After 15 years of a flattered and brilliant television trajectory, David Cantero said goodbye to the Telecinco news Without giving too many explanations, until now.

The journalist, who reached an agreement with Mediaset, did not say goodbye or announced his live departure. This caused a wave of rumors and speculation on the reason why he is no longer the presenter of the news news.

Cantero shared in his social networks that “life is a succession of more or less unexpected and transcendental changes”: “You know that I am discreet. I I have gone without making noise, Almost in silence, “he said at first,” they have been 15 extraordinary years and I leave behind countless good memories, good times, good friends and colleagues that I will miss a lot. “

Despite his words, theories about his departure did not cease, so the journalist has been forced to publish a statement via Instagram: “For days, since that day, It is a non -stop information And more or less precise speculation in the media, in the networks, of messages and comments among those who know me more and less, I see it, I listen and read it with a certain distance, as if they talk about another person, it is curious. “

“I can’t complain, everyone is treating me wonder Only I know the real reasonsthe details, and I do not think that any of that has too much importance. Life continues, the road is long, it is always lost on the horizon, and I advance by it serene and confident, with the quiet consciousness and the high head, with dignity … “, has detailed to set the rumors.

The presenter referred to his dog Haru: “I am more and more ‘dog’, an old and quiet dog, and look at life with a certain disdain, relativizing almost everything … There is nothing elseI am calm, there are neither reproaches or regrets … I insist, it is beautiful, very beautiful, to receive so much love and respect, with that I stay for the moment … “, has sentenced in its publication, in which it has also thanked the spectators and followers.