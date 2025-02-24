It is not the first time and it will not be the last one. María Casado and David Cantero again showed a complicity that crosses the small screen And, this Saturday, they starred in a moment that, once again, went viral on social networks.

“Maria, you like buns”suddenly let out his partner the presenter of the Telecinco news before giving way to a piece about Croissants.

A comment that caused nervous laughter of the Catalan, who has always talked openly about his homosexuality. “The fine pastries“She replied after that moment of laughter.

“Fine, nothing industrial pastries. This is going to interest you, knowing that in your city in Barcelona this month becomes the world capital of Croissant, “he then narrated.

A moment that has delighted the Telecinco spectators, many of them fans of the couple who form a quarry and married at the head of his weekend news, which has left these months very commented.