The journalist and presenter of Informative Telecinco has spoken on his social networks about his march of the chain, a news that suddenly jumped and to the surprise of many. After a day of silence a “respite” has talked about his departure from Telecinco.

“Well, life is a succession of more or less unexpected, transcendental changes. And this is,” the journalist, who claims to have received “hundreds of messages called so many people, so much people”, who has not been able to “have barely attend to a dagger.”

“You know that I am discreet. I have gone without making noise, almost silent,” he made, because he did not say goodbye on the screen. “I am leaving Mediaset, quiet, grateful. They have been 15 extraordinary years and I leave behind countless good memories, good times, good friends and colleagues that I am going to miss a lot,” he said.

“Somehow I have gone, but there it is, there will be my legacy, no? Let’s say that this has been a separation of mutual agreement, friendly, agreed, hard, of course, because it is hard, but kind,” he said on the terms in which Telecinco comes out. “Business and personal dynamics change,” he said.

“I have not retired, I do not have that at the moment. That is not in my immediate plans, as I have read there, that I had retired. No, no, simply good, I have changed. I have entered a new stage, in a new phase of my life,” I clarified. “It’s never too late to start a new life project or a professional project,” he said, ensuring that he still “remains a rich”

“I leave behind a good piece of my life and I leave a little widow to my dearest Maria Casado. I have to say it. Which you will continue to have every weekend, there, with her extraordinary sympathy, with her tenderness, with her absolute professionalism, do you still need to be there or not? You have to get used to it, I will miss her,” he said on what has been his partner in recent months.

The presenter thanked his team and collaborators close to his professionalism and friendship and claimed to feel that he has done it “as well as possible.” If he had given everything in my task, even in the worst moments that have been, some very bad, the most difficult and most hard personal, I mean. Not when you have to give everything in front of the camera if or if. “

What will do immediately, gave clues: “Well, I have a lot to give, much to tell, much to write, much to create, much to play and paint, much to enjoy and I hope that somehow you continue accompanying me. I imagine that there will be some surprise. There are always them.”